Before sunrise on Friday, teams of volunteers fanned out across Sonoma County to count people living in vehicles, on the streets, in tents, under overpasses or in other out-of-the-way places — even a small island in Petaluma’s wetlands park.

“The count is a critical tool for the work we do,” explained Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, one of the primary providers of homeless services in Sonoma County.

The count also is a prerequisite for cities and counties to qualify for federal funding to address homelessness.

California state and local governments have spent billions on rental assistance and converting hotels, motels and apartment buildings into shelters and transitional housing in recent years without turning the corner on homelessness.

A year ago, in the first point-in-time count after the pandemic, the Sonoma County tally was 2,893 homeless people, with almost 2,100 of them living unsheltered.

The 2023 results won’t be available until later in the year, but as anyone who gets out and about can tell you, there hasn’t been any obvious change in the number of people living outdoors.

Why? There still aren’t enough shelter beds for everyone without a home, and there isn’t enough transitional housing for people ready to leave shelters. A lack of affordable housing only adds to the logjam.

There are no quick fixes — and simply forcing people to move on generally will not withstand legal scrutiny. It won’t solve the problem either.

So, until there is enough shelter and enough housing, Sonoma County and its nine cities must balance the rights of homeless people looking for a safe place to stay with the rights of other residents who don’t want encampments in their neighborhoods or vans and RVs lining the streets.

Recent counts identified roughly equal numbers of people living in tents and vehicles in Sonoma County. While each offers some shelter from the elements, finding a place to camp or park legally is not easy.

Indeed, a few hours after Friday’s census, the county reopened the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa after clearing yet another homeless encampment.

The closure, which lasted a week, was at least the fifth since 2020 — exemplifying an ongoing failure to stop homelessness from disrupting parks, trails, neighborhoods and businesses.

On other days, in other locations, vans and RVs are towed and sometimes crushed in response to complaints about blight or environmental violations, pushing desperate people into the street.

Despite the success of Sonoma County’s tiny home village at Los Guillicos and a temporary camp at Finley Park in Santa Rosa, there has been little momentum toward sanctioned sites where homeless people could camp and obtain services that might move them toward permanent housing.

Santa Rosa and Sebastopol have opened safe parking sites for RVs, but they provide about 120 parking places for an estimated 520 people living in vehicles.

The county and local cities can do better. There will be opposition to any new location but elected leaders need to identify multiple places across the county where people can camp or park without disrupting neighbors or creating hazards.

Safe parking and camps are only stopgaps until shelter and housing are available, but they’re better than crushing vehicles or closing trails again and again.

