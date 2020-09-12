PD Editorial: Safeguard public employees’ retirement investments

The millions of Californians who rely on CalPERS to manage their pensions need assurances that their money is never at risk from a chief investment officer using his position for personal financial gain. The CalPERS board can put some of those concerns to rest with a simple — and overdue — policy change next week.

Last month, Yu Ben Meng abruptly resigned as chief investment officer of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, citing a need to focus on his health and family. His departure followed complaints that he had approved a $1 billion investment by CalPERS in a financial firm in which he is a shareholder.

According to his financial disclosure forms, Meng owned up to $100,00 in shares in the firm, New York-based Blackstone Group, at the time of the deal. The Fair Political Practices Commission, the state agency in charge of enforcing government conflict-of-interest laws, has opened an investigation into two ethics complaints against Meng.

Meng also had drawn intense criticism from Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration for investments in Chinese firms, a relatively common practice for pension funds and index funds. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused CalPERS of investing in firms that supply the Chinese military, putting U.S. lives in danger. CalPERS officials have pushed back, saying that if the federal government wants to restrict holdings in Chinese companies, it should do so.

Regardless of one’s opinion of Meng or his intentions in investing in Blackstone and Chinese companies, it’s clear CalPERS needs to take extra steps to ensure the person in charge of investing has no conflicts of interest when handling the savings of retired state and local government workers.

Next week, the CalPERS board will consider a policy change that mandates “financial separation requirements” for future chief investment officers of the nation’s largest pension fund. Under the proposed rules, future CIOs would have to either sell their stock or place all personal investments in a blind trust managed by others.

A memo on the proposal notes that state law “clearly prohibits all public officials at any level of state or local government from making, participating in making, or in any way attempting to use their official position to influence a governmental decision in which they have a financial interest.” This change, the memo states, would “significantly diminish any perceived or real conflicts of interests.”

That it would.

Naysayers warn that the restriction could complicate recruitment of future CIOs. The position is generally one of the highest paid in state government, offering $646,000 in base salary and $850,000 in incentives. The private sector pays more, and restrictions on personal investments might deter some applicants.

So be it. Some level of sacrifice is inherent in the phrase “public service” — or at least it used to be. It’s not as if the new investment policy will force the CIO to forgo saving for retirement; a blind trust is an option after all. Moreover, $1.5 million is a solid wage.

The CalPERS fund, valued at $415 billion, must operate with the highest level of transparency and the strictest safeguards against conflicts of interest that might endanger the savings of retirees.

