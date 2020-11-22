PD Editorial: Sales taxes take a big bite from small incomes

Voters approved at least 59 of the 71 city and county sales taxes on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to a California Local Government Finance Almanac report.

Here in Sonoma County, all seven sales tax measures passed.

The success rate — better than 83% statewide — suggests a high level of confidence in how local governments manage the public’s money.

But there’s a dark side to California’s growing reliance on sales taxes to fund public services — the burden falls hardest on those least able to pay.

A new study by the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association found that people in the lowest income quintile pay three times as much in sales taxes as a share of their income as those in the top tier.

There’s a word for that: regressive.

“This inequity contributes to the systemic barriers to building financial security that lower-income households face and calls for our attention as the Bay Area works to build a more equitable place to live and work,” the authors of the sales tax study concluded.

These barriers to equity, which disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minorities, grow taller with each increase in sales tax rates.

In Sonoma County, rates range from 8.25% in Cloverdale, Petaluma, Windsor and unincorporated areas to 9.25% in Cotati. (Santa Rosa’s rate is 9%.)

Come April, when the taxes approved on Nov. 3 take effect, a quarter-cent increase for mental health services will push rates up throughout the county.

In Petaluma, where voters approved a one-cent sales tax, the rate will jump from the lowest in Sonoma County to the highest at 9.5%. Cotati also will climb to 9.5%.

California’s basic sales tax rate is 7.25%, with about three-quarters of the revenue earmarked for the state’s general fund. The rest gets distributed to local governments.

Before a change in state law in 2003, local add-on sales taxes generally were limited to counties for special purposes such as transportation. Since then, hundreds of jurisdictions have passed sales taxes for purposes ranging from libraries to law enforcement to general expenses, with some cities and counties pushing up against, or even bypassing, the maximum legal rate of 9.25%.

Sonoma County’s exemption, approved by state lawmakers in 2018, allows the county and its nine cities to go as high as 10.25%.

Why the reliance on sales taxes? For one thing, there aren’t many other taxing options available to local governments in California. Moreover, even a small increase generates a large payoff. In Sonoma County, for example, each quarter-cent raises about $25 million per year.

Come election time, supporters tend to emphasize marginal costs — a quarter-cent increase amounts to 25 cents on a $100 purchase.

But on the macro level, less affluent households spend a large share of their income on taxable goods, while wealthier households spend more on services, which are not taxed.

The San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association study found that households making less than $30,000 a year — the bottom quintile — spend about 5.5% of their income on sales taxes. In the top quintile — more than $163,000 a year — sales taxes chew up about 1.5% of total income.

There are ways to mitigate the sales tax bite, such as reducing rates and extending taxes to services. As with California’s volatile income tax system and the property tax distortions caused by Proposition 13, opposition and political inertia in Sacramento have scuttled reform efforts. So unless voters start saying no, expect more sales taxes on the ballot.

