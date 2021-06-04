PD Editorial: Saluting Sonoma County’s Class of 2021

For the Class of 2021, the past four years have been packed with lessons beyond the scope of any textbook or final exam.

Like generations of students before them, the young people graduating from Sonoma County high schools studied chemistry and literature, history and music. They wrote essays and solved quadratic equations.

But this group also endured two catastrophic wildfires, a massive Russian River flood and a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

So far as we know, there is no AP course in natural disasters and disruption. If there were, these young people would have earned top marks.

Overcoming extended school closures, capped by a full year of distance learning, required flexibility, perseverance and resourcefulness.

They also confronted fear and isolation and loss.

Despite all the adversity, the graduating seniors who spoke with Staff Writers Austin Murphy and Kaylee Tornay expressed no bitterness about what they missed and retained a remarkably optimistic outlook.

Andrew DeMarinis, a senior at Cardinal Newman, lost his home to the Tubbs fire a few weeks into his freshman year. As he prepared for Saturday’s graduation ceremony, he said, “I think (the Tubbs fire) prepared me and my classmates to just be OK with having something not go as planned. It makes it a little easier to understand, hey, it is what it is.”

Yasmin Sierra graduated Thursday as part of the final class at El Molino High, which will be consolidated with Analy High before the next school year. “I can say our experience has really helped us to be prepared for the real world,” she said. “We’re ready.”

Yes, they are ready. DeMarinis and Sierra and their peers adapted to difficult circumstances, missed out on many normal high school experiences and still reached the finish line. They have challenges ahead — college or jobs or military service and a rapidly changing world desparately in need of leadership, engagement and creativity.

For now, however, they should celebrate. Some COVID restrictions remain in place, but instead of drive-thru ceremonies, most of these grads get to walk across the stage, collect their diplomas and pose for photos. Enjoy your moment.

These battle-tested young people deserve to be recognized by their families, their teachers, the community. So, here’s a hearty congratulations to the Class of 2021 and our best wishes for all your future endeavors.

