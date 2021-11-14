PD Editorial: Santa Rosa brings overdue competition to shelter contract

Santa Rosa spends millions of dollars per year on homeless services. Most of that money goes to Sam Jones Hall, the shelter managed by Catholic Charities. Catholic Charities does a fine job, but the city made the right call in opening its shelter contract to competitive bids for the first time in almost two decades.

Homelessness was a significant challenge before the pandemic, and COVID-19 only made things worse. Sam Jones Hall is the linchpin of the city’s response. It provides shelter and food for hundreds of adults in need. Once those homeless residents have a roof overhead, Catholic Charities helps connect them to programs that can lead to food security, health care and stable housing.

Having beds at Sam Jones also is essential when it comes time to clear problematic homeless camps. A federal appeals court for the Western states has ruled that localities may not shut down camps in public spaces unless they have other shelter available.

After 17 years with Catholic Charities in charge of Sam Jones Hall, it’s time for the city to see what other providers might offer. That’s not a slight against Catholic Charities. The organization absolutely should bid on the contract. But it shouldn’t get an automatic renewal.

Government inertia is a funny thing. As long as something is running well enough, it’s easy to let it keep going. Over time, quality can slip, and no one really notices.

The upcoming open bid process will create competition and an opportunity for innovation. Perhaps other nonprofits have fresh ideas about how best to help homeless residents in a shelter environment. They get to make their pitch.

A transparent process also can engage the public. What do people want from their publicly funded shelter? What are the city’s expectations? How well has Catholic Charities delivered? These are important questions that can maximize the opportunity to help homeless residents and preserve responsible stewardship of public resources.

There’s big money involved in homelessness. A Press Democrat analysis found that during the pandemic, city and county spending on homelessness increased more than fivefold. Santa Rosa alone spent more than $10 million in just over a year. There’s more money on the way, too. The state plans to spend billions on homelessness, and last year county voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax increase to support mental health and homelessness services. The county tax is expected to generate about $25 million annually.

Periodically reopening government contracts to bids is good practice, not just for homeless services but every ongoing government contract. Trash service companies, cable and internet providers, legal services, etc. not only should have to show that they’re doing a good job for the public but also that they can match or exceed what others can offer. The bidding process also is an opportunity for officials and the public to demand answers to questions that providers often are shy to respond to mid-contract. (Why exactly was Comcast internet and cable TV down last week?)

Maybe Catholic Charities will be the right provider to run Sam Jones Hall for the next few years. Maybe someone else is better suited for the job in 2022. Maybe no one else even wants the job. Transparent, competitive bidding is the best way to find out.

