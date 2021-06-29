PD Editorial: Santa Rosa needs more than one safe parking site

Santa Rosa is taking one step toward providing a safe place for some of the city’s homeless residents — but just one step, and a disappointingly small one at that.

The city is drafting a plan to set aside up to 50 parking spaces for homeless people at its public utility field office on Stony Point Road. The site would be available 24 hours a day, with on-site social services and private security.

But don’t look for it to open anytime soon.

A report presented to the City Council last week said it will take six months to get the safe parking program up and running, once it’s formally approved. That could come at the council meeting on July 13.

The slow rollout is one frustration with the plan. Of greater concern is the city backsliding from its intention of placing a safe parking site in each of the seven City Council districts. City officials said they scaled back because of public resistance.

No one, least of all City Council members, should be surprised by resistance to homeless services. Santa Rosa has a large and visible homeless population, estimated at about 1,500 people, almost half of whom live in vehicles or on the street.

There are unsanctioned encampments, including collections of cars and recreational vehicles, all over town, often accompanied by mounds of trash and unsanitary conditions.

Federal court orders limit the city’s ability to clear these encampments, leaving shelters and sanctioned sites as the best alternatives to letting people camp in public places. As the city moves forward without temporary shelters added during the COVID pandemic, the need for emergency housing is likely to grow.

City officials presented the single-site parking program to the council a week ago as a one-year pilot project, but that’s a little disingenuous. Santa Rosa already showed that it can manage a sanctioned site for homeless people — a year ago and practically across the street from the designated safe parking site.

In the early weeks of the COVID lockdown, the city pitched 68 tents in neat rows in a fenced-off parking lot adjacent to the Finley Community Center on West College Avenue. Social services were offered, along with meals, portable toilets and showers. Security was provided, and police stepped up patrols of the area.

As many as 140 people at a time stayed at the camp over six months. Despite strenuous opposition in advance, the city received few complaints from people living nearby while it was open. The camp closed in November, not because of trash or crime, but because city officials kept their promise that it would be temporary.

The experiment was a success — and it took a lot less than six months to get the camp opened.

About a third of Santa Rosa’s homeless residents live in vehicles, according to a presentation at last week’s council meeting. But only 1 in 10 of them could be accommodated by 50 parking spaces at the Stony Point Road site, which is in the 7th City Council District.

The city looked at 86 sites in the other six council districts. Many of them were concentrated in or near downtown, including City Hall, parking garages and police headquarters. Libraries, parks and fire stations were considered in other parts of Santa Rosa. Surely, at least a few of them could also be used for safe parking, at least on an overnight basis.

How about it, City Council?

