PD Editorial: Santa Rosa should try safe parking for homeless

Santa Rosa opened its first sanctioned homeless encampment one year ago this week.

The city pitched 68 tents in neat rows in a fenced-off parking lot adjacent to the Finley Community Center, and the first dozen people moved in on May 18, 2020. The goal was to clear encampments that popped up beneath Highway 101 overpasses during the early days of the coronavirus lockdown.

Over the next six months, before the city closed the Finley Center camp as promised, it housed as many as 140 people at a time — with few complaints from people living nearby.

The experiment was a success.

No, temporary tent camps won’t end homelessness in Sonoma County. But safe spaces with bathroom facilities, social services and security are better for homeless individuals — and for neighborhoods that otherwise are burdened by unsanctioned, often unsanitary encampments.

Santa Rosa is poised to expand on last summer’s experiment, using about $400,000 of pandemic relief money. The city and Sonoma County also are talking about combining efforts to get as many people as possible off the streets. A final decision is likely to come in July, after the budget for the new fiscal year is completed, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers said Thursday.

One possibility is designating overnight parking sites for people living in their cars and campers. We believe that idea is worth pursuing.

A little more than a quarter of the 2,745 people counted in Sonoma County’s 2020 homeless census said they were living in a vehicle — equal to the number living in shelters and more than double the percentage who said they were living in cars, vans or RVs five years earlier.

A vehicle offers some shelter from the elements, but finding a place to park legally isn’t easy.

RV camps have popped up in the Santa Rosa Corporate Center and several other locations around the city. After a short time, authorities order vehicle owners move on, or tow their vehicles, because of complaints about trash, generator noise and tying up parking places.

The county briefly allowed overnight parking at the fairgrounds and several other sites on an emergency basis in 2016. In Santa Rosa, there presently are a few dozen spaces available at three privately owned locations.

As the Finley tent camp demonstrated, a designated site with security and sanitation doesn’t have to be an undue burden for neighbors. Providing social services along with a safe place to park could help get people out of their cars and into long-term housing. Moreover, with designated safe parking sites the city could clear unsanctioned RV camps without violating a federal court order that restricts displacement of homeless individuals.

Santa Rosa officials have identified at least one potential overnight parking site in each of the seven City Council districts.

This, too, is a wise approach. There are encampments and people living in vehicles throughout Santa Rosa, and each part of the city should play a role in addressing the problem. In the past, encampments and services have been concentrated in and around downtown, though the city’s largest shelter, Sam Jones Hall, is in southwest Santa Rosa, and last summer’s sanctioned camp at the Finley Center was located a couple of miles west of downtown.

Make no mistake, sanctioned camps and safe parking sites are stopgaps. The solution to the homeless problem is more affordable housing. Hundreds of units are finally under construction. For now, however, safe parking places may be the best available alternative.

