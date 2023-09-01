PD Editorial: Santa Rosa’s investment in golf will pay off

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A couple of years ago, Santa Rosa was considering selling off its municipal golf course to be developed as affordable housing. Today it’s investing $2 million in Bennett Valley Golf Course. That’s good news not just for golfers but for all residents who believe that diverse recreational amenities enrich a community.

The money will pay for a new water storage system at Bennett Valley. It’s part of a longer-term plan to upgrade the 50-year-old irrigation system. The storage system will help keep the course green during dry summer months.

Community assets require upkeep and maintenance. This is no different than resodding a soccer field, fixing the roof on City Hall or repaving a street. Not everyone plays golf, of course, but not everyone plays soccer or has kids in school. A thriving community supports a wide array of infrastructure to meet the many interests and needs of its residents.

Critics say that golf is an elitist sport. If there’s any truth to that, it argues for public support not against it. Bennett Valley puts golf in reach of more people. Elitists have plenty of private golf courses at which they can play. The broader public has Bennett Valley. It’s there that they can learn the game and hone their skills without breaking the bank. They can develop a passion for the sport and, more important, be ready to play when the boss invites them to a golf outing. The course also offers junior golf instruction and cheap rates — less than a dollar per hole.

Golf has experienced a surge in popularity over the past few years. During the height of pandemic shutdowns, it was one of the few social activities that people could participate in, because it was outdoors and allowed for safe distancing. In 2021, American golfers played more rounds than ever before, and the 2022 pace remained 15% higher than in years leading up to the pandemic.

Bennett Valley’s tree-lined fairways serve as green space and habitat for birds and other wildlife. It might not be untrammeled wilderness, but the course provides healthy recreation, especially for golfers who walk instead of hopping in golf carts.

Santa Rosa has been making smart moves with Bennett Valley. The course’s restaurant is back up and running, and the city hired a new management company to operate the facility. Both are contributing to better fortunes.

The course is supposed to turn a profit, but that was difficult for years because of lingering debt incurred to pay for a new clubhouse in 2005. More play and a recent modest increase in greens fees put the course on better financial footing. It’s now operating safely in the black, and there’s every reason to think that it will generate even more revenue as course conditions improve from more consistent watering. Then, income should cover the cost of upgrading the rest of the irrigation system.

When Santa Rosa chose to keep its golf course, it knew that it would have to work to restore it to the status of community gem. Bennett Valley is well on the way to once again being just that.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.