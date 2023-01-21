PD Editorial: Santa Rosa’s video blackout

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

More than a year has passed since Santa Rosa police served City Councilman Eddie Alvarez with a search warrant as he left a council meeting.

It has been almost as long since police said Alvarez isn’t suspected of a crime.

He doesn’t appear to be a witness either.

Yet the city has consistently resisted The Press Democrat’s attempts to obtain records that might shed she light on the unusual situation, beginning with the search warrant affidavit — which is typically a public record — and, more recently, body camera video of officers serving the councilman outside City Hall on Jan. 11, 2021.

California law gives police wide latitude to withhold investigative records, even records from closed cases.

But this is not an ordinary investigation.

As an elected official, Alvarez is not just a public figure, but a representative of the city. As he has pointed out, he needs the trust and confidence of his council colleagues to carry out his duties.

Alvarez also must answer to his constituents in the 1st City Council District. While they have been informed that their councilman isn’t suspected of a crime, some may have questions, and they deserve as much information as possible.

He shouldn’t be left with a cloud over his head.

The search warrant, which required Alvarez to turn over his cellphones, related to a shooting at the Whiskey Tip, a Sebastopol Road bar, in September 2021. Two men seen on a security camera firing the fatal shots already had been identified, arrested and charged weeks before the warrant was served.

Two other Santa Rosa council members were present when police served the warrant outside City Hall, and word spread in the local political community.

Police confirmed that Alvarez was not a suspect when The Press Democrat revealed the search last March. However, the affidavit explaining why investigators wanted a warrant was sealed without a public hearing, which is required by state law.

The record remained sealed for nine months while Press Democrat attorneys argued for its release.

It turned out that the warrant application was based in part on an anonymous letter to police that said Alvarez might have had a grudge against the victim. But the letter included easily disproved factual errors, including assertions that the councilman was a part-owner of the Whiskey Tip and that security personnel left prior to the shooting.

Alvarez was at the bar prior to the shooting, and he was quoted in news articles in the aftermath, yet he wasn’t called as a witness or even mentioned during pretrial court proceedings in September. The defendants are scheduled for trial in March.

This month, after requesting several delays, the city rejected the newspaper’s request for body-camera video showing police serving the warrant.

State law requires body-camera video to be released after shootings and other critical incidents but leaves it to the discretion of law enforcement agencies in other instances. It isn’t unusual for police agencies to release photos and videos when seeking the public’s help with an investigation.

In this instance, Santa Rosa has a chance to help the public understand a police encounter with a public official. But the city’s attorney said no, offering no explanation other than the city isn’t legally obligated to share the video. Does Santa Rosa have something to hide?

