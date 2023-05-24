PD Editorial: Save Santa Rosa’s Rose Parade

The rain fell and the umbrellas sprouted, but the musicians marched anyway.

That was the story of Santa Rosa’s 2019 Luther Burbank Rose Parade, which was marking its 125th anniversary. Then came COVID, and a four-year (and counting) hiatus for the parade. Organizers are running out of time to revive it.

The pandemic initially derailed the festivities, as it did myriad other activities. Organizational and financial issues then kept the parade dormant even as other regional events returned. Its volunteer organizers confirmed this year’s event, typically held during the third weekend in May, wouldn’t occur.

They hope to bring it back next year, but they said the same thing last year.

The parade sits at a crossroads. It would be easy to let this venerable event fade into Santa Rosa’s history, just as the annual Santa Parade did about two decades ago. The same thing has happened in other communities. Times change, the citizenry gets busy with other activities, and the public moves on.

Is this what the good people of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County want? If so, so be it.

The 125th annual Luther Burbank Rose Parade passes through downtown on a rainy day in May 2019. (ALVIN JORNADA / The Press Democrat)

However, instead of shrugging our communal shoulders and giving up, we suggest there’s great value in the opposite approach: Putting our minds, hands and checkbooks to work in a community push that not only revives the parade but restores its prominence.

If that doesn’t happen — if there’s no critical mass of willing volunteers and supportive donors who step forward — the community will have decided the Rose Parade has moved from hallmark to anachronism. That would be a sad day.

Every year the parade remains gone, its extinction becomes more likely. Memories fade, both institutional and community, and people forget what they valued about it.

Unlike the massive holiday parades shown on national television, local parades personify community. Folks line the streets to see people they know in a setting that brings out diverse skills and interests. The 2018 parade, with its theme of “Together We Rose,” reflected unity after the previous year’s devastating fires.

The parade instills teamwork and pride in participants, especially young ones. Preschoolers participate. So do elementary, middle and high school marching bands, along with service clubs, youth groups, businesses, car clubs, horse riders, public officials and many others.

Thousands of area residents will no longer have that opportunity unless the community steps up. Peter Briceño, president of the parade board, noted that the declining number of active members made it even more challenging for organizers.

The parade needs help — and soon. Local government, which has its own budget and recruiting issues, probably isn’t in position to coordinate a revival next year. Perhaps the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber or the downtown association could provide an organizational hand. They, the community advisory board and others could recruit volunteers, assist fundraising and develop ideas to increase participation in the parade and behind the scenes.

We hope the parade not only survives but flourishes. Just as participating marching bands no longer rely solely on John Philip Sousa marches, the Rose Parade must update and evolve. It isn’t dead yet, but more than a century of history and tradition could be lost soon.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.