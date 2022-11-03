PD Editorial: Schwarzenegger exhorts the Supreme Court

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The U.S. Supreme Court could upend a decade of nonpartisan legislative and congressional redistricting in California. Arnold Schwarzenegger is having none of it.

The Republican-controlled North Carolina Legislature wants the court to endorse the “independent state legislature” legal theory. That theory argues that the U.S. Constitution reserves management of elections exclusively for state legislatures. In other words, governors and courts cannot overrule legislative decisions about how a state conducts its elections. Only Congress has that authority.

Until quite recently, this was a fringe view that few reputable lawyers took seriously. It’s gained traction on the political right, however, especially as more election-deniers have taken office.

If the court sides with North Carolina, the ruling would throw elections into chaos. Every court-ordered election rule and every ballot measure related to the conduct of elections could be invalidated.

In California, it could mean the end of the state’s independent redistricting commission, hence Schwarzenegger’s interest in the case. The commission is the most important accomplishment from his time as governor. He convinced Californians to take redistricting out of the hands of partisan lawmakers.

The independent commission isn’t perfect, but its far better than what came before. When lawmakers drew the lines, they protected incumbent allies, punished opponents and preserved political power with wildly drawn districts. It’s called partisan gerrymandering, and it hinders competitive elections and democracy.

Some counties have local versions of the commission to ensure that their districts are fair. More should. The mess in Los Angeles over recorded racist statements made by City Council members might have been avoided. The recording was made during a conversation about how to gerrymander the city to maximize power for one group at the expense of another.

Schwarzenegger shared his concerns about the case in a friend of the court filing. He warned that siding with North Carolina Republicans would “cause significant harm to our political system.” That’s not hyperbole.

If every Legislature could act without any check or balance, nothing would stop bad actors from running elections to their own advantage. Only a dysfunctional Congress would stand in the way of voter suppression and other measures to ensure preferred candidates win.

Fortunately, precedent is on the side of democracy in this case. The courts long have rejected the independent state legislature theory. That’s not to say the Supreme Court can’t overturn precedent. America saw that happen this summer when the court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. But there’s reason to hope this case won’t go the same way.

If the justices share at least one ideal, surely it is that the courts matter, that an independent judiciary must serve as a check on reckless legislative or executive action. It’s hard to believe justices would give up that power and upend centuries of balances between the three branches of government.

Then again, the justices seem annoyed whenever a redistricting case comes before them. They could make sure it never happens again, but only at the expense of deciding the constitutionality of voting rights, campaign finance and every other rule that prevents autocrats from turning America’s elections into a farce that gives people only the illusion of democratic power. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Dec. 7.

