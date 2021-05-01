PD Editorial: Securing public trust for law enforcement

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In the days following George Floyd’s death, demonstrations against police brutality erupted across the country — spreading from Minneapolis to Memphis, Chicago, Oakland and dozens of other cities, including Santa Rosa.

Floyd, a Black man, died last Memorial Day when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, ignoring bystanders’ pleas to stop. (Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.)

The first local Black Lives Matter demonstration came five days after Floyd’s death, with large crowds gathering daily in Old Courthouse Square for the next week. Peaceful protests gave way to civil unrest after sunset, and police clashed with demonstrators downtown and on Highway 101. Demonstrators threw bricks and concrete, police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and other less-lethal projectiles. At least seven demonstrators and 27 police officers suffered injuries.

An independent assessment of the Santa Rosa police response concluded the department — like many others around the country — wasn’t fully prepared for the size and duration of the demonstrations or the hostility of the protesters.

Some of the shortcomings identified by OIR Group, a Los Angeles company that specializes in police oversight, involve inexperience, planning, communication and lines of authority. Others relate to the use — and misuse — of tactical projectiles, resulting in disfiguring injuries and civil settlements exceeding $2 million.

Despite the injuries, the report said officers didn’t act with malice or deliberate intent. It still makes several recommendations about the command structure during demonstrations, internal oversight of policy violations and protocols for the deployment and use of less-lethal projectiles that could prevent similar incidents in the future. Some changes already are in effect.

The report also challenges the city to seek public input on how police should respond to large demonstrations.

“In light of the high community interest on this issue,” it says, “the City should convene broader discussion about whether and how less lethal munitions should be deployed in the First Amendment assembly context.”

The City Council will hold special meetings Tuesday and Wednesday on the OIR report and two others completed after last summer’s demonstrations.

It will be a missed opportunity if the conversation about police, the public and demonstrations ends there.

Santa Rosa voluntarily started a police oversight program in 2016, hiring a private attorney to review internal investigations of complaints against officers and use-of-force incidents and make recommendations about department policy. He was fired two years later after clashing with City Council members over their handling of homelessness. The post is still vacant, despite continued support for independent oversight from Police Chief Rainier Navarro and others.

Sonoma County, meanwhile, set up the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, and a Community Advisory Council whose duties include convening public conversations and recommending policy initiatives to the sheriff.

The City Council made public engagement a top priority after the Andy Lopez shooting in 2013. Hiring a new police auditor would advance that goal. But the council can take another step right now, creating a community advisory panel to work with the Police Department and the public on law enforcement issues, beginning with protocols for demonstrations.

In large gatherings, especially potentially volatile demonstrations, police are expected to maintain order and facilitate free speech. Striking the proper balance isn’t easy, but there should be clear guidelines that reflect law enforcement expertise and public expectations.

The relationship between the police and the public they serve is sometimes strained, but familiarity, communication and transparency can keep the bond from breaking.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.