PD Editorial: Seek out common ground on voting rights legislation

The “friends after six” era when Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill got together for cocktails after a day of partisan brawling is a fading memory.

But stalemates won’t be broken in a divided nation if political rivals steadfastly refuse to seek common ground.

President Joe Biden, one of a dwindling few politicians who were in Washington when Reagan was president and O’Neill was speaker of House, puts a premium on reaching across the aisle. His willingness to compromise might finally produce an infrastructure deal that has eluded presidents and legislators, Democrats and Republicans for years.

Biden should consider that approach with voting rights.

For Democrats, passing voting rights legislation is a top priority of the congressional session. But their bills — the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — are bogged down in the Senate. Meanwhile, legislatures in about a dozen Republican-controlled states are enacting laws that will shorten voting hours, reduce access to vote-by-mail ballots and, in some places, empower partisan legislators to interfere with independent election officials.

With their success at the state level, Republicans in Washington may see no reason to bargain — especially knowing that Democrats need all 50 of their votes to change the filibuster rule and pass either of the major voting rights bills. They’re at least one vote short.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, is, for now, a no vote on changing the filibuster. Biden doesn’t support a change, either.

Manchin has put forth the framework for a possible compromise on voting rights. His proposal would make voter registration automatic, set Election Day as a holiday, require at least 15 days for early voting in federal elections and prohibit partisan gerrymandering. Manchin also would require voter IDs, a priority for Republicans, and allow vote-by-mail without requiring states to allow no-excuse absentee balloting.

That’s less than progressives want, and they actively oppose voter ID requirements. But it’s better than nothing — which is what Democrats have right now. After Manchin laid out his proposal in late June, Biden’s spokeswoman said the president considered it a “step forward.” Former President Barack Obama went further, endorsing Manchin’s plan.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t shown any more willingness to pass Manchin’s scaled-back proposal than the Democrats’ other bills.

But it seems logical that Manchin might be more willing to reconsider the Senate’s filibuster rule — which in effect requires a 60-vote supermajority to pass legislation — to advance his own proposal. That might bring McConnell and the Republicans to the negotiating table.

If not, Democrats can ask Manchin — and Biden — to reconsider their positions on the filibuster. We’re not certain that would be the best outcome. Filibusters are intended to force senators to work out their differences, a laudable goal. Unfortunately, they have become a political Hoover Dam, an impassable obstacle that stops the flow of legislation.

Biden lit into Republicans in his Philadelphia speech Tuesday on voting rights — but he also tacitly acknowledged that passing legislation will require some give and take, calling for a “coalition of Americans of every background and political party.” Inviting McConnell to the White House for some Kentucky bourbon and one-on-one conversation might not break the deadlock. But it can’t hurt to try.

