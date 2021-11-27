PD Editorial: Self-defense vs common sense

Those who managed to avoid heated Thanksgiving conversations about the trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and the killers of Ahmaud Arbery should count themselves lucky. The divergent outcomes have hardened many people’s existing views when it comes to guns, race and the law.

A jury in Wisconsin acquitted Rittenhouse in the shooting of three people during protests — or riots, depending on whom you ask — in the days after police shot a Black man in Kenosha. Rittenhouse’s defense successfully argued that he acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse and the three people he shot were all white.

In the Arbery case, the jury convicted three white men from suburban Atlanta who cornered and killed a Black man. They later said they were conducting a citizens’ arrest, though they lacked any evidence of a crime.

People who were disappointed by the Rittenhouse verdict surely felt some vindication with the outcome in Georgia.

The two cases had some things in common, most notably that the defendants were carrying firearms in public. Rittenhouse, then just 17 years old, was armed with an assault rifle during the Wisconsin demonstration. That’s poor judgment, but it isn’t illegal in Wisconsin. Arbery, however, was just out for a Sunday afternoon jog when his killers — Greg and Travis McMichael, a father and son, and William “Roddie” Bryan — chased him down with their weapons at the ready. One of them filmed the shooting.

In each case, a jury weighed the evidence and — importantly — the laws of the states in which the shootings occurred.

President Joe Biden might have had the most sensible response to the Rittenhouse verdict, though it applies just as well to the Arbery case. “Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded,” Biden initially said, before his handlers massaged the message in a later release. “The jury system works, and we have to abide by it.”

Both Wisconsin and Georgia have open-carry laws that allow most adults to have a visible weapon in most public spaces. They also have lax concealed carry laws. California has neither. That’s in jeopardy, though. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this month in a case seeking to overturn gun regulations in New York. Depending on how far the court’s conservative majority wants to go, their decision could weaken California’s laws and force the state to allow more people to carry guns into more places.

If the court forces states like California to allow more people to carry guns in public, expect shootings to increase even more.

Those outraged by the Rittenhouse decision should direct their ire toward the laws that shielded him from conviction. These were not the first times that shooters claimed self-defense in court. The difference was that these cases received much more intense national media attention at a time of heightened tension over race, especially shootings of Black men.

Georgia updated its citizens arrest laws last year in response to the Arbery killing. Perhaps there is room for states to update self-defense laws, too, but it’s unlikely that any state would eliminate them. People should be able to respond proportionally when threatened.

America is in the midst of difficult conversations about race, justice and guns. While the decisions in Wisconsin and Georgia probably won’t settle any disagreements, they demonstrated yet again the deadly consequences of people carrying guns in public places.

