PD Editorial: Sexual harassment policies at CSU need an overhaul

Fifteen months ago, as scandals unfolded across California State University, we said it was time for a thorough and independent examination of the leadership and culture at the nation’s largest public institution of higher learning.

The results are in, and the findings are disturbing.

Two reports issued this week describe failures at multiple campuses, as well as in the chancellor’s office, to comply with state and federal laws against discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

A report by the state auditor reviewed multiple allegations of sexual harassment, including complaints at Sonoma State University. The auditor found incomplete and untimely investigations and concluded that some cases were closed improperly. The auditor also said inadequate record-keeping prevented university officials from identifying repeat offenders.

The other report, commissioned by CSU trustees and completed by an outside law firm, also found mishandling of complaints filed by employees and students.

Some of the examples are truly alarming. At one campus, investigators concluded that a faculty member asking a student for a date wasn’t sexual in nature. In another case, intimate touching and comments about having sex weren’t “sufficiently severe.” In yet another, investigators determined that a staff member hugging a university contractor and making inappropriate comments “did not meet the definition of sexual harassment.”

Did CSU miss the lessons of the MeToo movement? Or snooze through the training required by state law?

The reports from the auditor and the Cozen O’Connor law firm come at a time when CSU trustees are considering steep tuition increases, and less than a week after a new chancellor was named for the 23-campus system, which has 460,000 students and 56,000 employees.

Both reports recommend a stronger oversight and enforcement role for the CSU chancellor’s office. Mildred Garcia, the incoming chancellor, says she wants to prioritize accountability. “There is no strike one, strike two, strike three,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “There’s strike one.”

State lawmakers must ensure that Garcia, who will start her new job in October, has the authority and tools she needs to ensure that all complaints are handled properly — and that accountability, rather than the university’s reputation, comes first.

Because, as the auditor’s report points out, “when campuses do not take sufficient action to address sexual harassment allegations, they put students, employees, and their own reputations at risk.”

Sonoma State University endured embarrassing headlines last year when CSU paid $600,000 to settle a former provost’s retaliation claim against then-President Judy Sakaki. That case stemmed from sexual harassment allegations against Sakaki’s husband, Patrick McCallum. But that wasn’t the only issue at Sonoma State. The state audit reported that the Rohnert Park campus had one of the highest rates of sexual harassment complaints in the CSU system.

SSU has a new president, Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, and the university has assembled an “implementation team” to address the auditor’s recommendations. “With these important audit findings now in hand, we look forward to addressing the issues in the report,” university spokesman Robert Eyler said.

CSU officials knew that changes were needed when the audits were commissioned. With the recommendations now in hand, it’s time to ensure that CSU students and employees have safe campuses.

