PD Editorial: Shape the future by voting in the June 7 primary

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Time is running out for Californians to cast their ballots. Fortunately, voting is easier than ever.

Primary elections like Tuesday’s that don’t even have the courtesy to occur in a presidential election year might seem dull compared to their big-ballot cousins, but they don’t have to be. They offer voters a chance to make a real difference in their community.

Put a president on the ballot, and turnout is high — up to 90% in Sonoma County in recent quadrennial November elections. But if voters find only primaries and local offices like auditor, county supervisor and Superior Court judge on the ballot, fewer than half turn out.

In a strange way, that’s almost backward of how it should be. Voting for president in California usually doesn’t matter much. The state’s electoral votes will go to the Democratic unless there’s something very strange afoot. A few votes for a county supervisor, on the other hand, could determine the outcome of the race and the direction of local government. Issues and decisions that directly affect the community are on the line.

That’s oversimplified, of course. In reality, there’s more than president on the November ballot every four years, and there’s more on the primary ballot than just local races. Both elections deserve voters’ full attention.

That’s especially true for Tuesday’s primary in Sonoma County. Incumbents and heirs-apparent often run unopposed in down-ballot races. This year, candidates are hotly contesting several of those seats. This is the second election in a row that the sheriff’s office is contested after nearly three decades without opposition. Two judgeships and the county school superintendent also are up for grabs with multiple candidates.

Disappointingly, some races (district attorney, county clerk and auditor) remained uncontested. Democracy is best served when voters have a choice. Even popular incumbents should have to defend their record and articulate a vision for the future periodically, not just coast to reelection.

In addition to the contested local seats, the ballot holds primaries for statewide offices like the superintendent of public instruction and insurance commissioner. People who are passionate about public schools — parents or otherwise — should care about the former, and anyone who has been affected by wildfires — everyone around these parts — should care about the latter.

Primaries for legislative seats, the U.S. House and U.S. Senate also appear on the ballot this year. With both the U.S. House and Senate hanging in the balance, each race is critical.

Every registered voter should have received a mail-in ballot by now. There’s still time to fill it out and drop it in the mail. Alternatively, drop it off at one of more than 20 drop sites around the county.

For those who prefer the civic ceremony of in-person voting, early voting is underway. A handful of voting sites are open already, and more will open on Saturday. Under the new Voter’s Choice Act, voters may vote at whichever location is most convenient. Voting hours are 9-5 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If you’re one of the people who only votes when there’s a president on the ballot, the June 7 primary is the perfect opportunity to discover that every ballot holds tremendous power for change. But only if you use it.

