PD Editorial: Shaping SMART’s future

Almost three years have passed since North Bay voters turned thumbs-down on a 30-year-extension of the quarter-cent sales tax that supports SMART, the North Bay’s commuter rail system, which runs from Santa Rosa to Larkspur. SMART has about six more years before the tax expires, and voters almost certainly will be asked again to approve an extension.

Since the defeat in the March 2020 election, SMART has taken steps to restore public confidence, such as hiring a new general manager with extensive experience in rail operations and cutting fares by almost half to make the train a more competitive option for commuting. Ridership increased substantially over the past 12 months, and SMART seems to be on track to open a long-planned second station in Petaluma in 2024.

SMART has the potential to be a cornerstone of the region’s transportation system. Its financial security could be one of the most consequential decisions voters make in the next few years. SMART is seeking applicants for its citizens oversight committee, which could help shape commuter rail’s future in the North Bay. Applications are due by Jan. 20. Here’s your chance to help drive the train.

