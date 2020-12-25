PD Editorial: Sharing a Yuletide quest for peace, goodwill

For most of us, this Christmas will be unlike any other — celebrated outside the presence of extended families and dear friends, without traditional religious services and amid the devastation of a deadly pandemic.

This year of almost unimaginable sacrifice brought to mind a story from America’s past, and we share with you an editorial from our archives:

During the Civil War, a young man named Charles ran off and joined the Union Army without his father’s consent. He informed his father by way of a letter dated March 14, 1863.

“I have tried hard to resist the temptation of going without your leave, but I cannot any longer,” Charles wrote. “I feel it to be my first duty to do what I can for my country, and I would willingly lay down my life for it if it would be of any good.”

The news was not received well. The young man’s father was already dealing with the tragic loss of his wife, Fanny, who had perished in a fire in their Cambridge, Massachusetts home.

Then, late that same year, the father received news that his son, Charles, then a lieutenant in the Army of the Potomac, had been severely wounded in the Battle of New Hope Church in Virginia. A bullet had passing under his shoulder blades and damaged his spine. His status was uncertain.

Overcome with grief, the father sat down on Christmas Day to put to words his assessment of the season, his search for peace in a time of little joy and no personal tranquility. As he listened to the ringing of church bells on Christmas morning, he sat down to write about his conflicting thoughts, emotions probably many feel during this holiday.

The author’s name was Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and the poem he wrote is known as “Christmas Bells,” which inspired the familiar Christmas carol “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”

In recognition of this day — and of the many who struggle to find peace this season, we offer these words of hope from many years ago.

I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

and wild and sweet

the words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

And thought how, as the day had come,

The belfries of all Christendom

Had rolled along

The unbroken song

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

Till ringing, singing on its way,

The world revolved from night to day,

A voice, a chime,

A chant sublime

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

Then from each black, accursed mouth

The cannon thundered in the South,

And with the sound

The carols drowned

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

It was as if an earthquake rent

The hearth-stones of a continent,

And made forlorn

The households born

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

And in despair I bowed my head;

“There is no peace on earth,” I said;

“For hate is strong,

And mocks the song

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”

Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:

“God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;

The Wrong shall fail,

The Right prevail,

With peace on earth, good-will to men.”

Merry Christmas

