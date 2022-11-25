PD Editorial: Shopping local is a gift to yourself

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It’s pretty well established that Black Friday isn’t actually the biggest shopping day of the year.

Black Friday — when a lot of big-box stores offer deals they hope are too good to pass up — may still be the most hyped shopping day of the year. And for many people, the day after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

We encourage you to choose Sonoma County goods and merchants — during the holidays and throughout the year.

No one needs to be reminded about the challenges of the past three years — a deadly pandemic, followed by global supply chain disruptions, then a sharp rise in inflation.

History tells us that Wall Street bounces back quickly from most economic disruptions. But on Main Street, struggles can linger.

Fortunately, we can help one another. The vast majority of Sonoma County businesses, including The Press Democrat, are locally owned. The owners and employees live here, play here, dine here, shop here. That pays dividends: More of the money spent in the community stays here, supporting other residents and other businesses.

Sure, it’s convenient, and maybe even a little less expensive, to order from Amazon or some other big e-tailer. But those purchases, even if you’re just buying a gift card, take money out of local circulation. In the long run, that hurt small businesses, which are the backbone of the local economy. They provide job opportunities and contribute generously to youth sports, schools and a wide variety of programs right here in Sonoma County.

Many goods — including such essentials as food and clothing — are available from local manufacturers and vendors. That’s especially true in the North Bay with our wealth of artisans, farms, wineries and home-based enterprises.

Research published by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance shows that 68 cents of every dollar spent at a local business stays in the community — getting spent again and again at local stores and restaurants as well as on services like marketing and accounting, thus multiplying the benefits for the local economy.

Sales taxes stay here, too, funding police and fire protection and other vital public services. Online purchases mostly support services in other communities.

Here’s one more incentive: parking will be free on weekends in Santa Rosa’s downtown garages, beginning Saturday and continuing through New Year’s Day.

There is increasingly recognition of the importance of buying local. We now have Small Business Saturday, a day highlighting the value of spending your money with local businesses.

A creation of American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, among others, Small Business Saturday is now in its 12th year. And it has become a marketing juggernaut, generating an estimated $23.3 billion in sales in 2021. A survey published this week by Bankrate.com found that more people plan to participate in Small Business Saturday than Black Friday.

We would be remiss if we failed to mention Giving Tuesday, when people are encouraged to support a favorite charity or nonprofit organization. Sonoma County has a cornucopia of local organizations that are working to make this an even better place to live.

For many of Sonoma County’s small retailers, holiday shopping will make or break their year. Let’s help them out. Buying local is an investment in your community.

