PD Editorial: Should electric rates depend on income?

The state’s utility regulators are considering ways to ease electric bills for low-income households, and they’re looking for public input.

Californians know the pain of high electricity bills. Inflation, wildfire mitigation and settlement costs, natural gas prices and green energy deployment all contribute to rate increases.

State lawmakers sought to ease the pain for lower-income households. Last year, as rates soared, Democrats hurriedly passed an energy bill. Tucked deep into it was language authorizing a new “income-graduated” fee on residential electric bills structured so that “low-income customers pay a smaller fixed charge than high-income customers.”

Electric companies could reduce their rates per kilowatt-hour and impose a progressive fee to make up the difference. That would decrease monthly electric bills for lower-income households and increase them higher-income ones.

The California Public Utilities Commission is considering several proposals to implement that plan. Though they vary in specifics, generally higher-income households would pay a monthly fee that is several times as much as lower-income ones. For example, under one proposal, households with income less than $28,000 would pay $24 per month while those with income more than $180,000 would pay $128. All households would see the per kilowatt-hour rate decrease.

Supporters of this approach argue that the wealthy can afford to pay more to alleviate costs for others. Electricity eats up a bigger portion of lower-income household budgets. If they could save a few hundred dollars per year, that’s money that might go to food or other necessities. It also would encourage people to use more electricity over costlier, polluting power sources like fossil fuels. Besides, it’s what lawmakers said they wanted.

It’s not hard to imagine that if this had been framed as a rebate program for low-income households instead of a new fee, there wouldn’t be much controversy.

Opponents argue that electricity is a commodity that everyone should pay the same rate for. It’s not as if the electrons are any different. Those who want to pay less should consume less. Tiered pricing would incentive beneficiaries to consume more electricity at a time when the electric grid already is straining. At the same time, it would disincentivize people from installing solar and other green energy technology because the potential savings are reduced. And wealthy executives or retirees with low income could game the system.

There are privacy concerns, too. In order to verify into which tier a household falls, private utilities will need access to reliable income data. Self-reporting would be subject to people lying about how much they earn, but the alternative would be providing tax records to the electric company. Not only is that none of the utility’s business, but it also would leave personal financial information only as secure as the utility’s firewall.

We haven’t made up our mind on this issue, but it’s one that warrants serious civic conversation. The Public Utilities Commission would like to hear from Californians, and so would we. Send comments directly to the PUC at bit.ly/ElectricFee by June 2 and letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

California’s neediest families could use a break on their electric bills. Should California’s wealthiest families pay for it?

