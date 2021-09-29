PD Editorial: Sick leave can help protect the bottom line

At the end of the month, California employers no longer will have to follow a pandemic-driven requirement to provide expanded paid sick leave to workers. But that doesn’t mean companies are free of their obligation to help protect their workers and customers from COVID-19.

A state law will expire that requires companies with more than 25 employers to offer extra paid sick leave for up to $511 per day for as many as 80 additional hours. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March, was designed to give workers extra sick time to deal with the many challenges of the pandemic, including quarantining after potential exposure to the virus, waiting for test results, recovering from vaccination, recuperating from an actual infection or caring for a sick loved one.

The effect on business owners wasn’t especially onerous because a federal tax credit offset costs. That credit is now expiring, and with it the extra sick leave. Lawmakers considered an extension but did not pass one before the legislative session closed this month.

Lawmakers’ hesitance was appropriate. The policy should expire. Without assistance from the federal government, the cost of expanded paid sick leave would likely prove too much for many businesses to bear, especially those that have struggled to keep their doors open since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The pandemic obviously isn’t over, although California is showing tremendous progress. Thanks in part to high vaccination rates and continued requirements to wear masks indoors, the state now has the lowest case rate in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even so, the delta variant and the number of breakthrough cases among the vaccinated remain concerns. As the mandate for expanded sick leave ends, employers still have a responsibility to help protect their employees and the public they serve from the virus.

Employers should remain flexible with granting sick leave. Forcing employees to come to work if they have the virus or think they’ve been exposed to it can wind up costing far more than a few days paid sick leave. The risk of infecting others is far too high.

Businesses can minimize the risk to their employees, customers and bottom line by requiring masks. They can craft policies to allow masks to come off when there is ample distance between people, but wearing a mask remains one of our strongest protections against spreading COVID-19.

Employers also should consider requiring all employees to get vaccinated. (Vaccinations are required to work at The Press Democrat and other Sonoma Media Investments publications.) The safety and efficacy of the vaccines have been proven over the past nine months. To accommodate the rare employees who can’t get a vaccine for health reasons, workplaces can require weekly testing.

The coronavirus crisis should prompt businesses to reexamine whether existing sick leave policies, particularly in the restaurant and retail industries, are adequate to meet the needs of their workers. Sick leave has its costs, but companies should see its value in attracting and retaining workers during the current labor shortage. Taking precautions against another wave of the pandemic is in the best interest of all of us — and it’s in the best interest of businesses, too.

