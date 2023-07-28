PD Editorial: Signs of tax fatigue in Sonoma County electorate

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The 2024 election may seem like it’s a long way off — unless you’re fixated on the perpetual battle for the presidency — but the campaign is well underway.

Even here in Sonoma County.

Candidates are dialing for dollars and filling out endorsement lists for three seats on the Board of Supervisors, the first local state Senate vacancy since 2016 and five other legislative and congressional seats on the March 5 presidential primary ballot. Monday is the deadline to file midyear fundraising reports, and insiders are eager to see who’s ahead in the cash primary.

If you’ve been to a supermarket this summer, you may have been approached to sign initiative petitions for sales taxes to fund child care and fire protection.

Meanwhile, the Sebastopol City Council is taking the public’s pulse for a possible tax measure to help close a seven-figure budget shortfall, and the Regional Climate Protection Authority is scouting for other options after a poll showed rough sledding for tax measures in 2024, even in deep blue Sonoma County.

Official disclaimer: It’s too early to read too much into poll results.

Nevertheless, the climate authority’s poll of 800 likely voters found widespread concern about the economy, homelessness and the cost of housing in Sonoma County. People are worried about wildfires and climate change, but there isn’t much appetite for new taxes. Thirty-nine percent say they’re unlikely to vote for “any tax increase, not matter what it is for.” That’s up from 30% in a 2019 poll.

If that isn’t worrisome enough for local groups hoping that voters will see a few pennies on the dollar as a good investment on public services, state lawmakers are poised to place bond measures totaling tens of billions of dollars on the ballot next year.

In the climate authority poll, bare majorities expressed support for a quarter-cent sales tax (54%) or a $52 surcharge added to property tax bills (51%) to pay for climate resilience programs. That’s nowhere near the two-thirds majority required to pass special taxes placed on the ballot by local government entities. Moreover, years of polling shows that support for tax measures usually declines as Election Day gets closer.

The bar is lower for initiatives — that is, tax measures placed on the ballot by gathering signatures.

In 2021, the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled that local tax initiatives can be approved by a simple majority. The state Supreme Court declined to consider an appeal, so the new rule is in effect statewide — but maybe only for the 2024 election cycle.

A constitutional amendment backed by the California Business Round Table would restore the two-thirds threshold for local tax measures and establish a new requirement for voter approval, by a simple majority, on top of a two-thirds supermajority of the Legislature to raise state taxes. It is set to appear on the November 2024 ballot.

That may be an added incentive for sponsors of the Sonoma County child care and fire prevention taxes to push ahead in 2024 despite signs of tax fatigue.

We will wait to see which tax measures — if any — are placed on the local ballot before taking any position. But with sales taxes already ranging from 8.5% to 9.5% in Sonoma County, no one should be surprised that voters aren’t enthusiastic about raising them even higher.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.