PD Editorial: Slamming the brakes on sideshows

Sideshows — gatherings of motorists and spectators who commandeer intersections for noisy displays of rubber-burning stunt driving — are a dangerous nuisance in the Bay Area and beyond. But for the second consecutive weekend, police shut down multiple sideshows across Santa Rosa before they could get started. The stepped-up enforcement marks a change in tactics for police, who often hold back because officers are outnumbered. With added resources, police closed roads, made arrests, wrote citations and impounded cars — while ducking beer bottles hurled by sideshow participants. Extra enforcement means extra cost, but it paid off for residents tired of late-night disruptions. The next step? We’ve said it before: State lawmakers ought to get fast and furious about accelerating the effective date for stiffer sideshow penalties, now set for July 2025. They’re already overdue.

