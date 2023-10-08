PD Editorial: SMART builds its case for tax renewal

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Following a review of the North Bay’s commuter rail service, Marin County’s grand jury posed a provocative question: How does SMART plan to continue operations without its sales tax?

The quarter-cent tax, the rail agency’s primary source of revenue, expires in 2029.

“The answer is, we’re not,” SMART General Manager Eddy Cumins told The Press Democrat’s editorial board in response to the same question.

No, the six-year-old rail service isn’t planning to shut down.

Even as other Bay Area transit agencies contemplate cutbacks, SMART is adding service and approaching record ridership as it prepares to extend its northern terminus to Windsor and then Healdsburg.

But the clock is ticking.

By its own doomsday calculations, SMART’s coffers would run dry in about a year if the tax expires as scheduled in 2029. While the agency would survive in some form to accommodate freight trains, commuter rail in Marin and Sonoma counties, like every public transit service, is dependent on subsidies.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that SMART plans to ask voters to renew the sales tax. The board of directors is expected to discuss the timing of an election in November.

The 2024 ballot could be crowded, at least in Sonoma County, where sales taxes for fire protection, child care and library services may be competing for support.

Voters already rejected a renewal of SMART’s sales tax once. Measure I received majorities in both counties in March 2020, but fell well short of the two-thirds required for approval.

In the aftermath, we said SMART needed “to restore public confidence in the agency so a tax extension might pass in a future election. If they can’t, SMART may never fulfill its potential to meet the needs of North Bay commuters.”

SMART has responded to the challenge, giving skeptics reason to take another look.

The board hired Cumins, an experienced transit manager who set about adjusting schedules and introducing new services, including more weekend runs and a shuttle connecting SMART with the Sonoma County airport. A similar shuttle in Larkspur would improve connections to the ferry.

SMART has won more than $220 million in state and federal grants since the beginning of 2022, and $500 million in total, enabling completion of 28 miles of its bike and pedestrian path, with 9 more miles in the pipeline, and rail upgrades required to push service to Windsor.

A second station is coming for Petaluma, and SMART says it has secured about two-thirds of the money to reach Healdsburg, though a promise of service to Cloverdale remains unfulfilled.

Perhaps most important, SMART slashed fares to make its service more affordable. The most recent monthly ridership figure — 72,171 for August — is the second highest ever.

Critics say trains run empty. Cumins counters that most passengers disembark before trains reach the end of the line. When they reach Santa Rosa and San Rafael, crossing streets in the biggest population centers, “there’s only one station left.”

SMART is an investment in the future, just as the Golden Gate Bridge was nine decades ago. Each rider represents one less commuter on Highway 101, a little less traffic during rush hour, fewer carbon emissions.

Cumins believes the public perception of SMART has improved. He may be right, but SMART had a lot of ground to make up after the 2020 election and could face another multimillion opposition campaign, so it might be wise to wait until 2026 or 2028 while building its case for a tax renewal rider by rider and mile by mile.

