PD Editorial: Social Security needs a fix right away

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

America has known for decades that Social Security and Medicare are in financial peril, but the deadline for action is closer than most people realize. A new report from the programs' trustees should serve as a wake-up call for Congress to take action and raise the cap on the payroll tax.

The 2023 Annual Social Security and Medicare Trust Fund Report warns that the situation is dire. The Social Security Trust Fund will run out of money in 2033, a year earlier than trustees forecast last year. Money will still be coming in, but not enough to cover benefits at current levels.

If Congress does nothing, significant cuts to Social Security and Medicare would be required. That would be devastating for those who have worked hard and paid into the system their entire lives.

That leaves lawmakers little time fix these programs that millions of Americans depend on for retirement. If Democrats and Republicans don't get to the table and negotiate, the nation will have a crisis on its hands.

The funding problem is complex, and any solution will likely require significant changes to how benefits are paid or substantial tax increases.

The most straightforward way to bolster the programs is to lift the payroll tax cap, which now stands at $142,800. High earners should pay the tax on all of their income. Social Security is not a savings account. Those who earn more can afford to pay a little more to ensure that seniors can retire with dignity and financial security.

It might also be necessary to increase the payroll tax rate. While this would place a bigger burden on younger, generally poorer workers, it would help ensure that Social Security remains viable, including for those very workers.

A 4.15 percentage point increase in the payroll tax in 2034 would keep the program going for another 75 years. A smaller increase sooner would have the same effect. Alternatively, benefits could be cut by about 25%. The latter is not an acceptable solution, as it would leave millions of seniors in poverty and unable to meet their basic needs.

Medicare, at least, is largely funded by premiums. If the trust fund runs out, trustees say it will cause only an 11% shortfall. Significant, but perhaps not insurmountable. Medicare benefits for people with disabilities, however, is another matter.

Lawmakers can consider other potential policy changes, including raising the retirement age, changing the formula to determine an individual's benefit payments and means-testing benefits for high earners. However, raising the cap on payroll taxes is the most straightforward solution to ensure that the program remains viable for future generations.

Any delay in action will only exacerbate the problem and make it more difficult to find a solution. Unfortunately, to date, the president, congressional leaders and advocates have seemed more interested in partisan sniping than serious conversations. Democrats and Republicans don’t need to put aside their differences, but they do need to work together in good faith to preserve Social Security for all Americans. If they don’t and quickly, it’s up to voters to support representatives who will. Time is almost up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.