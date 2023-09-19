PD Editorial: Some bills for Newsom to sign and veto

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

California legislators sent about 900 bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom in the final frenzy before adjourning for the year on Thursday. Newsom now has until Oct. 14 to sign or veto those measures.

Even with all that legislation, some important issues went unaddressed, most notably the increasing difficulty of obtaining homeowners insurance in California. Lawmakers should keep working on reforms, with a goal of having something ready when they reconvene in January.

We are starting to sort through bills that made it to the governor’s desk and, between now and the deadline, we will highlight some Newsom should sign — and some he should veto. Here are four:

— Senate Bill 799 by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-Burbank, would allow striking workers to collect unemployment, an almost unprecedented benefit. In California, as in 46 other states, workers seeking unemployment payments must show that they lost their job through no fault of their own and are actively seeking new employment. The benefit is funded by a tax paid solely by employers.

Newsom has been trying to mediate a settlement in a long-running Hollywood strike. That’s an appropriate role for government. But SB 799 would basically require employers to keep paying striking workers. That would create an unfair advantage for labor unions.

Moreover, the unemployment fund already is $18 billion in debt after the state borrowed money from the federal government to cover benefits during the pandemic. Newsom should veto SB 799.

— Senate Bill 478 by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, would outlaw junk fees — those extra charges that only show up when consumers, especially online consumers, are ready to pay for airline and entertainment tickets, hotel rooms and other products and services that are advertised without accounting for service charges or processing fees. As we noted back in February, there are bigger issues in the world. But there’s nothing wrong with lawmakers tackling something that infuriates people every day.

By one estimate, 85% of Americans have paid hidden fees totaling $28 billion per year. President Joe Biden highlighted junk fees in his State of the Union address, and the Federal Trade Commission is looking into regulations. Dodd moved faster. His bill would require advertisers to disclose actual costs beginning July 1, 2024. Newsom should sign SB 478.

— Senate Bill 2, also authored by Portantino, would restore some of California’s traditional restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2022 invalidated New York’s concealed-carry law and created uncertainty about California’s rules.

SB 2 identifies about two dozen places where concealed weapons would not be permitted, including schools, day care centers, bars, government buildings, parks, playgrounds and public transit. SB 2 also requires authorities to ensure applicants aren’t barred from owning firearms and raises the age for a concealed weapons permit from 18 to 21. These common sense restrictions won’t prevent law-abiding citizens from owning firearms, yet they already are subject to a lawsuit filed by Second Amendment absolutists. Newsom should brush off the legal challenge and sign SB 2.

— Senate Bill 14, by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, sounds like a law that everyone would get behind. The bill classifies child sex trafficking as a “serious felony,” subjecting repeat offenders to California’s three strikes law.

Democrats have been leading the state away from sentencing policies that resulted in federal court orders to relieve overcrowding in state prisons. And until Grove’s bill got some publicity over the summer, many Assembly Democrats opposed SB 14. It subsequently passed by unanimous votes in both the Senate and Assembly. Newsom should sign SB 14.

