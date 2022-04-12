PD Editorial: Some overdue relief for renters

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It’s tax week, and California lawmakers are considering a little bit of overdue relief for low- and moderate-income renters. Two words to keep in mind: little and overdue. The state offers a $60 income tax credit to individual renters earning up to $43,533 a year and a $120 credit for married couples filing a joint return and earning up to $87,066 a year. While rents have gone up substantially, the amount of the tax credit hasn’t changed since 1979.

A bill pending in the state Senate would increase the credit to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples filing jointly as well as single filers with dependents. The bill, by state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, also would make the credit refundable, meaning even renters who don’t have any tax liability would be eligible, and index the amount for inflation going forward. “When it comes to tax relief in the public house, renters have been on the doormat outside for decades,” Glazer told the Los Angeles Times. “Typically, renters are the poorest of the poor, and they should be a state priority for help.”

Homeowners could use some tax help, too. California has a $7,000 exemption from property taxes on owner-occupied houses. That translates to a savings of about $70 on annual tax bills. The exemption hasn’t increased since 1974. Because it’s written into the state constitution, voters must approve any change. Lawmakers should put that on their agenda, too.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.