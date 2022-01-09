PD Editorial: Some simple steps to control the omicron wave

The new year is starting a lot like the old year — with a winter spike in COVID-19 cases.

Sonoma County health officials say this latest surge, which is currently producing about 250 infections daily, and twice topped 400 in the past week, could surpass all previous waves. The discouraging trend is mirrored, and even magnified, in other parts of California.

With the rapid spread of the omicron variant, indoor mask orders are back in effect statewide until at least mid-February. In some places, schools are returning to remote learning, and restaurants are again closing their indoor dining rooms. In Southern California, many hospitals are short-staffed as COVID-19 spreads from patients to health care providers.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and several other state lawmakers are absent from the Capitol after being exposed to the virus at a going-away party for a colleague.

Testing centers are running short of supplies, and stores can’t keep home test kits on the shelves.

This isn’t how anyone wanted to start 2022. People were fatigued after almost two years of restrictions and hope the worst of the pandemic was past.

But it’s no time for complacency.

In Sonoma County, outbreaks have been reported at the jail and a half-doze large homeless shelters. Even so, most students are in their classrooms, and local hospitals aren’t at capacity and haven’t needed to postpone elective procedures because of their COVID-19 caseload or staff shortages.

But that could quickly change, because omicron is more transmissible than previous coronavirus strains. Fortunately, most cases haven’t been as severe — especially for people who have been vaccinated and gotten boosters.

“Comparing our vaccinated and unvaccinated populations shows that unvaccinated people are four times more likely to be infected with COVID; 17 times more likely to be hospitalized; and 14 times more likely to die,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s public health officer.

Vaccinations and boosters remain the best defense against the virus. But they aren’t enough. Everyone still needs to wear a mask, especially indoors; maintain safe social distances; and wash their hands frequently.

With the rise of omicron, some experts are offering an added recommendation: Wear a KN95 mask, an N95 mask or a surgical mask under a fabric mask, instead of wearing just a fabric mask.

“Upping your mask game is important because you can go into the room and the person who has COVID could’ve left, but these dots, these virus particles are still lingering in the air,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of infectious diseases at UC San Francisco, told ABC7 News. “As you move around from place to place, you don’t want anything to get inside of you.”

The good news is that the omicron wave may crest rapidly and could start receding by February. However, public health experts say the numbers will rise significantly before they start falling off. Moreover, there’s no assurance that omicron will be the last variant, or even the most contagious.

Individuals need to take responsibility for their health — and the health of others.

For those who are unwilling to get vaccinated or wear masks, that means self-isolation. Stay home, order takeout meals and use curbside pickup options for shopping. If you’re vaccinated and get exposed, get tested and quarantine until you get a negative result.

Following public health guidelines will save lives. These simple steps can keep teachers and children healthy, so schools remain open, and protect the most vulnerable among us — the elderly, the immunocompromised and children too young to be vaccinated. With vigilance, people will be able to resume normal activities, like dining indoors and gathering with friends or relatives, without annoying restrictions or risking illness.

For a country exhausted by two years of COVID-19, could there be a better goal for 2022?

