PD Editorial: Sonoma Coast still needs protection

The Sonoma Coast is a national treasure, preserved by generations of people who recognized its economic, environmental and cultural value.

This scenic 76-mile strip of beaches and bluffs, sea stacks and coves is as much a part of Sonoma County’s identity as its redwoods and vineyards.

The seeds of California’s landmark coastal protection law were sown here a half-century ago as determined residents fought back plans to cut off public access to the coast at The Sea Ranch, build a shorefront nuclear power plant in Bodega Bay and drill for oil beneath the Pacific Ocean.

Sonoma was among the first counties to adopt a local coastal plan under the California Coastal Act, ensuring that local values guide decisions about a magnificent yet fragile natural asset.

Four decades later, Sonoma’s coast remains accessible to the public, including budget-conscious families interested in camping, kayaking, surfing and other outdoor activities.

Commercial development is concentrated in Jenner, Valley Ford and Bodega Bay. Fishing remains an economic engine, and ranches and small hamlets are scattered along Highway 1 as it winds along the coast.

But large-scale building plans still surface periodically, including one that could add a dozen homes near the Timber Cove Inn.

Another troubling proposal surfaced just last week: An Alabama energy company is exploring a bluff near Fort Ross for a hydropower facility with a 12,000-foot pipeline and a 23-acre saltwater reservoir.

The prospect for industrial-scale development on the Sonoma Coast makes the protections afforded by the local coastal plan as vital today as when the original plan was adopted in 1981.

On Monday, as they consider updating the plan, county supervisors should follow the same simple principle that guides physicians: First, do no harm.

That means sticking with the concept of “parcel-specific protections.” These provisions, which have been part of every local coastal plan for Sonoma County, as well as local plans in Marin and Mendocino counties, offer clear guidance to property owners and policymakers about what is and isn’t appropriate in the coastal zone.

Permit Sonoma staff recommended eliminating the site-specific language from the updated plan, but a unanimous Planning Commission said no.

In April, when Supervisor Lynda Hopkins requested a draft without the parcel-specific provisions, a tsunami of opposition followed from coastal advocates, including Richard Retecki, the author of the original plan, writing in The Press Democrat (“Coastal protection threatened where it started,” Close to Home, May 21).

After meeting with critics, including Retecki, Hopkins offered revisions that retain the site-specific provisions while clarifying and even strengthening environmental protections in the coastal zone. The changes range from broad-brush policies, like out-and-out bans on desalination plants and wastewater outfalls, to narrowly tailored permissions, such as authorizing the small store at Ocean Cove, which currently has operations on both sides of busy Highway 1, to consolidate, so pedestrians don’t have to dodge traffic.

Hopkins’ amendments allow for expansion of commercial uses in Bodega Bay and Valley Ford, so long as there is adequate water and it’s consistent with the communities’ historic character; and encourage “modest” overnight accommodations in the Duncans Mills area to offset the anticipated loss of coastal campgrounds to rising sea levels.

The supervisors also should initiate a discussion of rules for short-term vacation rentals in the coastal zone, modeled on those recently adopted for other incorporated areas of the county. However, final decisions may rest with the California Coastal Commission, which must balance its legal mandate to promote public access with residents’ concerns about disruptive renters.

Sonoma County was at the cutting edge of California’s coastal protection movement. The Board of Supervisors shouldn’t reverse course now.

