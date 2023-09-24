PD Editorial: Sonoma County Ag Pass program should cover grapes

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County supervisors — at least the majority of them — made the right call when they updated the Agricultural Access Verification Program to allow vineyards to harvest grapes when an emergency evacuation next strikes. But if the program or others like it in nearby counties proves troublesome, supervisors should be ready to change course.

It is a calamitous coincidence that the peak of wildfire season arrives at the same time grapes are ready to be harvested in the North Bay.

The region has avoided catastrophic wildfires during the past few years, but that good fortune will run out eventually. Drought will return, and temperatures will rise. Things will burn.

When they burn, officials can order communities to evacuate ahead of the approaching flames — or in response to other natural disasters. Saving lives must always be the top priority.

Secondary priorities matter, too, especially when it comes to agriculture. Animals need to be fed. Fields need to be watered. And crops need to be harvested. Those are all time-sensitive jobs on which people’s livelihoods rely.

Evacuation orders can linger while emergency crews clean up and tamp down hot spots. During those times the Ag Pass program kicks in. Verified individuals who have received training can be allowed into an evacuation zone during daylight hours to feed farm animals and deal with other agricultural needs if the sheriff determines that it’s safe.

When the county created the program, it left grape growers and winemakers off the approved list. Our region’s economically critical wine industry might lose a harvest if grapes remain on the vine too long or go unprocessed.

County supervisors rectified that problem last week, though not without some controversy. After a long discussion, the board split 3-2 on the vote. Under the updated Ag Pass program, grape growers can harvest during an evacuation as long as the sheriff deems it safe.

Opponents of the change cited a lack of racial equity analysis and concerns that grape pickers demographically skew toward immigrant groups and don’t have a great deal of trust in the sheriff. They also wanted to guarantee hazard pay.

An equity analysis still can be conducted. Questions about pay are between workers and vineyard owners, and any legal standard ought to apply statewide, set by the Legislature.

With regard to who makes the decisions about access, the sheriff is in charge of evacuation orders. He and his deputies will be in the best position to make decisions about safety.

Sheriff Eddie Engram ran for the job promising to improve relations with the Latino community and others skeptical of law enforcement. He deserves a chance to build that trust. Indeed, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who publicly clashed with Engram’s predecessor over emergency access to farm animals, supported the changes approved last week.

Ultimately, whether this system works will be determined when it is field-tested in the next emergency. Supervisors and the community should keep an eye not just on Sonoma County but nearby counties with similar programs. The next fire might occur elsewhere, and that will provide a good idea of how well Ag Pass performs.

If problems emerge or new information arises, Sonoma County can pivot, but it will be glad it has a solid plan in place in the meantime.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.