PD Editorial: Sonoma County bends the curve on homelessness

Here’s a positive headline in a year that hasn’t had a lot of them: Sonoma County appears to be making progress in reducing homelessness.

It may not be obvious walking through downtown Santa Rosa and other areas where homeless people congregate, but the county’s annual census, published Wednesday, found fewer people couch surfing, sleeping in cars, staying in shelters or living on the street than in any year since the tallies began in 2009.

The census, conducted by teams of volunteers who fanned out across the county and supplemented by survey research, counted 2,745 people without permanent housing.

That’s down 7% from 2,951 in 2019 — the biggest year-over-year decline since 2015 — and almost 40% below the peak of 4,539 in 2011.

There is, however, an asterisk.

This year’s count was conducted in February — about a month before the coronavirus shutdown, which is now in its ninth month.

So it may be another year before the pandemic’s effects can be quantified.

Several factors could help offset any adverse impacts, including a temporary moratorium on evictions, supplemental unemployment benefits and hefty state and local investments in additional shelter space.

The census report detailed several other hopeful findings, including:

— A 16% reduction in chronic homelessness, meaning people who had been without a residence for a year or more, or more than four times in the past three years.

— A 9% decline in the number of homeless families, with almost all of them living in emergency shelters.

— A 47% decrease in the number of unaccompanied juveniles and young adults aged 18-24.

— A 34% decline in the number of homeless veterans.

Since the 2019 survey, the county has established a village of tiny homes at Los Guilicos in the Sonoma Valley, purchased at least two large residences for transitional housing, placed trailers at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa and secured state funding to purchase motels in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol for shelter and transitional housing.

Santa Rosa opened its first sanctioned encampment at Finley Park, although it has since been dismantled with residents offered other housing options.

This year’s census results again undercut some common myths about the local homeless population, most notably that people come here to take advantage of generous benefits.

In fact, 88% of those surveyed lived in Sonoma County before becoming homeless, and 78% had lived here for at least five years. Only about 7% had been in Sonoma County for less than one year.

In short, this continues to be a homegrown problem.

The most common reasons cited for homelessness reflect the high cost of local housing: inability to afford rent (70%), no job or inadequate income (50%) and inability to pay moving costs (41%). About a quarter work at least part time, and the vast majority — 84% — want permanent housing. We’re only surprised that it isn’t 100%.

No surprisingly, there continues to be high rates of alcohol and drug abuse (36%), psychiatric conditions (40%) and post-traumatic stress disorder (29%) among the homeless population.

New resources will be available with Measure O, a quarter-cent sales tax for mental health and homeless services approved by voters in the Nov. 3 election. Let’s hope that contributes to another big decline in the 2021 homeless census.

