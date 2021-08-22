PD Editorial: Sonoma County diversifies, and census gains accuracy

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

If Sonoma County residents take away only one number from the recent U.S. census, let it be 57%. That’s the county’s diversity index, and it’s eight points higher than it was a decade ago. Sonoma County is becoming more diverse.

The diversity index is the probability that two randomly selected people will have different racial or ethnic backgrounds. In 2010, it was a coin toss in Sonoma County. Today it will hit three out of five times. That’s a middling diversity index among California counties, but it’s top 12% nationwide.

America has been growing more diverse for decades, and the effects will be far reaching. Nationally, white, non-Hispanic people now are only 58% of the census population. If trends continue, the country will be majority-minority in a few decades. California already is. Here, there are more Hispanic residents than white, non-Hispanic ones.

As diverse racial and ethnic groups account for larger portions of communities, they will wield more electoral power. Indeed, Hispanic voters, with whom Donald Trump did surprisingly well in the 2020 election, relatively speaking, could decide Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate in the recall election.

It is therefore important that those who draw electoral districts for offices from U.S. representatives down to Santa Rosa City Council tread carefully so as not to dilute the vote of diverse communities. Elected bodies should reflect the diversity of the community, state and nation. The days of white men dominating politics belong in the past, but America isn’t there yet.

Having larger voting blocs also will mean that it is far harder for elected officials to ignore the priorities of racial and ethnic groups.

But before champions of diversity celebrate rapid diversification over the past 10 years, a word of caution about the census data.

The Census Bureau changed how it collects and processes race and ethnicity data for 2020. For example, the new approach made reporting multiracial backgrounds much easier. That generated a better picture of how Americans self-identify, but it also made direct comparison to 2010 squishy.

“We are confident that differences in the overall racial distributions are largely due to improvements in the design of the two separate questions for race data collection and processing as well as some demographic changes over the past 10 years,” the Census Bureau announced.

In other words, 10 years ago, America probably was more diverse than the census data reflected. In 2020, we counted better.

The Census Bureau long has differentiated between race and ethnicity. Race in the census is white, Black, Asian, Native American, etc., or some combination of those. Ethnicity is Hispanic or non-Hispanic origin.

That difference no longer reflects how most Americans view themselves. Hispanic or Latino identification today is similar to Black or Asian, not something layered on top of race. In fact, most people who answered “some other race” alone or in combination on the census form also identified as Hispanic ethnicity. Not coincidentally, “some other race” is the nation’s second largest racial group, edging ahead of Black Americans.

If census designers make only one change for 2030, they should consolidate the race and ethnicity questions. That would, as the Census Bureau itself put it, “ultimately yield an even more accurate portrait of how the U.S. population self-identifies.”

But that’s a decade away. For now, enjoy the benefits of a pluralistic society where the odds are that the person in line next to you at the store won’t look like you do.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.