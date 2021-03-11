PD Editorial: Sonoma County inches closer to reopening

Sonoma County finally is on the verge of exiting the bottom tier of the state’s four-phase road map for exiting the coronavirus lockdown. For anyone eager to get back to normal after a year of pandemic restrictions — and that is everyone, right? — this is great news.

But this first step back is as much a result of the state, yet again, changing the rules as it is a reflection of Sonoma County’s success in controlling the virus.

Once the county moves from the purple tier to red, sit down at a table inside your favorite restaurant, if you’re so inclined. Go to the movies, visit a museum, work out at a gym. (We can’t be the only ones with a “COVID 10” to lose, right?)

If you’re fully vaccinated, federal health officials say it’s safe to gather indoors.

Whatever you do, please remain vigilant.

Troublesome new variants of the coronavirus are spreading, including mutations that may be resistant to vaccines, raising the potential for a fourth wave.

Almost 120,000 Sonoma County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the infection rate has dropped substantially since the first of the year, here and across the country. Yet we remain a long way from achieving herd immunity — the point where spread between people is unlikely — and the disease is picking up again in some places.

Experts believe herd immunity will be reached when somewhere between 70% and 85% of the population is vaccinated or has been infected and survived the disease.

With vaccination efforts accelerating, the best-case scenario for reaching herd immunity is early May. Even if it takes a few months longer, the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Unlike Texas and some other states, California isn’t dropping its defenses. But the continually changing guidelines from Sacramento are frustrating. Having directed counties to organize vaccinations, we think the state’s best strategy would be getting doses distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Instead, the Newsom administration keeps tweaking the program. Recent changes include bringing in Blue Shield and Kaiser to organize county-level delivery systems and introducing a “vaccine equity metric” intended to speed immunizations in California’s poorest neighborhoods.

It’s the equity metric that might finally get affluent Sonoma County into the less-restrictive red tier — but not because of anything happening here.

As of Tuesday, Sonoma County’s adjusted infection rate was 8.2 new cases per 100,000 residents — improving, but still above the cap of 7 for exiting the purple tier.

Once the state certifies that 2 million residents of the poorest neighborhoods have been vaccinated, the threshold will bump up to 10 new cases per 100,000 residents, and Sonoma County would qualify to move up a tier without the infection rate falling any further. Ironically, none of the 400 ZIP codes being tracked for the equity index is in Sonoma County.

For people anxious to resume their normal routines, and business owners desperately trying to stay afloat, the path back probably is secondary to the relief promised by relaxed restrictions, including indoor dining at 25% capacity and indoor exercise at 10% capacity.

There’s still a long way from the red tier to orange and, finally, yellow, with almost all restrictions lifted. But we’re headed in the right direction, and we’ll reach our destination sooner without a Texas-style detour. So, wear a mask, keep a safe social distance and get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible.

