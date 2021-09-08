PD Editorial: Sonoma County lists Chanate property — again

Once again, Sonoma County is hanging a “for sale” sign on the abandoned hospital complex on Chanate Road. The 71-acre site — in an established neighborhood with parks, schools and access to public transit — could address some of Santa Rosa’s unmet housing needs. But previous attempts to sell the property proved to be spectacular failures. A lawsuit filed by neighbors killed one sale, and multiple buyers walked away from subsequent negotiations. The county is stuck with uninhabitable buildings and about $1 million a year in bills for security and vegetation management.

Instead of trying to sell the land on its own one more time, the county put it on an internet auction site. Bids are due Nov. 9, and the Board of Supervisors will decide a week later whether to accept the highest offer. At $23.2 million, the new appraisal is triple the last valuation. But it doesn’t account for demolition costs, which will be the responsibility of the buyer, so it seems unlikely that anyone will bid anything close to the appraised value. Past offers ranged from about $4 million to about $12 million. Meanwhile, ongoing security and maintenance costs are chewing up any return the county might get from this surplus property, which has been largely vacant since 2014. An auction appears to be the last, best hope for a sale.

