PD Editorial: Sonoma County makes gains on homelessness

It may not be obvious, but the number of people living on local streets, in parks and under highway overcrossings declined substantially since last year.

The first results from Sonoma County’s annual census, released Wednesday, show a 22% decline in the homeless population — the largest year-over-year improvement since 2015.

The one-day snapshot, taken Jan. 27, counted 2,266 homeless people across the nine cities and unincorporated areas of Sonoma County.

That’s not only down from 2,893 a year earlier, it’s also the smallest total in any year since the tallies began in 2009.

Fewer people are sleeping in vehicles or encampments, under highway overpasses or in the street. Fewer veterans, fewer families, fewer unaccompanied children. Meanwhile, more people are staying in shelters and transitional housing, where they have access to social services that could put them on a path to finding permanent housing. And still more housing is in the pipeline.

The gains even extend to the chronically homeless — people who have been without permanent housing for 12 months or more.

All of that is welcome news, especially after a sharp increase in homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the improvements, however, the Jan. 27 survey found 1,291 people who had no shelter. It’s no secret that a significant proportion of homeless people have substance abuse and mental health issues that can make them resistant to accepting help.

Meanwhile, local governments struggle to balance the humanitarian needs of unhoused people with quality of life concerns of other residents and business owners. Reconciling these competing demands is never easy, but it’s necessary if this seemingly intractable problem is going to be solved.

“We’re not spiking the football here,” Supervisor Chris Coursey said Wednesday during a briefing on the point-in-time count results for Press Democrat editors and reporters.

A more detailed report on the annual survey, which is a requirement for federal funding, will be released later this year. It will provide a more complete picture of the homeless population. Among other things, the final report will have data about how long homeless residents have lived in Sonoma County, whether they’re employed and whether they acknowledge mental health or substance abuse issues.

Coursey and other officials attributed this year’s improvements to adding shelter space and transitional housing units, including converted motels in Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Healdsburg and Petaluma, as well as stepped-up efforts to locate homeless people and offer them shelter and services.

“It was an aggressive strategy that we began to employ over the course of this last year and a half to make sure people were getting housed,” Sonoma County Health Services chief Tina Rivera said. “It’s still the strategy.”

The goal is to move people from the street to shelters to transitional housing to permanent housing, with homelessness in Sonoma County declining about 10% annually. The benchmark was surpassed in 2022, and creation of a supervised campsite at the county government campus provided shelter for several dozen more people this year while restoring public access to the Joe Rodota Trail.

Sonoma County has come a long way since 2011, when the point-in-time count tallied 4,539 homeless people. But the problem hasn’t disappeared, and it won’t go away anytime soon. The next test of the county’s program will come with the 2024 homeless census.

