PD Editorial: Sonoma County must focus on chronic homelessness

In May, Sonoma County reported preliminary data that showed homelessness was increasing. Now the final numbers are out, and things look even worse. Chronic homelessness is way up.

The early results of the point in time count of homeless residents found 2,983 homeless residents in the county, a 5% increase from 2020.

Not that locals needed anyone to tell them that homelessness was on the rise. It is impossible to ignore the humanitarian crisis. People are suffering and struggling just to survive.

Nor can one ignore the harmful effects of some encampments and residents on the community from crime to litter to drug use. Quality of life has suffered, and the region is less attractive to tourists and residents alike.

The federal government, the state and localities have spent millions trying to provide health care, job training and temporary housing with an eye toward transitioning into permanent housing. Some people avail themselves of that help. Too many do not.

The county’s newly released data show that chronic homelessness increased by 43% from 2020 to 2022. The chronically homeless include people who have been continuously homeless for one year-plus or who have become homeless four or more times within the past three years.

This is a shocking result. For all of the money spent on homeless services, money that ramped up significantly during the pandemic, it appears that even more people are living on the streets long term.

There are reasons, of course. The same reasons that there is homelessness. Housing is too expensive. Good-paying jobs are hard to come by. Some homeless residents have mental and behavioral health issues to overcome. Others have physical challenges.

But all that money was supposed to at least start to turn things around.

It’s possible that investments to date have reached people who are easier to help, such as families and the newly homeless who still have jobs or other resources. Also, some programs target homeless residents, who are — for lack of a better term — more sympathetic, such as veterans and families.

But that isn’t the whole picture, as the county found. More than half (53%) of respondents said that they want housing without preconditions — no rules about pets, cohabitation, drug use, etc. Another 20% said they are not interested in housing at all. That’s nearly three-quarters of people who aren’t willing to move into most temporary housing.

If those people aren’t being reached, current programs must be revisited. It doesn’t make sense to just throw more money into programs that leave hundreds of people in chronic homelessness.

If people won’t accept shelter, the county and local communities need to consider reasonable and legally defensible limits on camping in public places.

It’s possible that there’s something amiss in the data. The point in time count is notoriously prone to inaccuracy, and the follow-up survey relied on self-reported information and wasn’t exactly a random sample of all homeless people in the county.

The point in time count is tied to federal funding, but there’s no rule against California pursuing other measures of homelessness. The Public Policy Institute of California suggests gathering anonymized hospital discharge information as a more reliable tool. It also recommends collecting data from homeless service providers, who are on the front lines of helping residents.

For now, however, the county’s measures are the best available. They point to a crisis of chronic homelessness that’s only getting worse. Millions of dollars spent so far might have helped some homeless residents. Now we need to figure out how to reach the rest before they spend another year living in a tent.

