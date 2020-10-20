PD Editorial: Sonoma County needs a new coronavirus plan

Purple isn’t a good look for Sonoma County.

The county is one of just 10 statewide, and the only county in the Bay Area, stuck in the bottom, most restrictive tier of the California’ color-coded coronavirus tracking system.

To move up the ladder one rung to red, and resume more normal activities, the county must bring the COVID-19 infection rate down substantially.

The target is fewer than seven new cases per day per 100,000 residents — about 35 — and to stay below that threshold for two consecutive weeks.

Forty-eight counties have achieved that metric or better. Sonoma County hasn’t been there since June 22. On most days, the county hasn’t come close, with at least 50 and occasionally 100 new cases.

Clearly, the county’s approach to controlling the virus hasn’t worked. It’s past time to try something different.

On Tuesday, public health officials will present a promising if overdue new strategy to the Board of Supervisors. Their plan is to concentrate on areas, including the hard-hit Latino community, with the most coronavirus cases.

Latinos account for 54% of local COVID-19 cases, though they comprise just 25% of county residents.

Target areas include economically disadvantaged neighborhoods where residents are more likely to have essential jobs with low wages and no sick leave, rely on public transportation and live in crowded households where the virus can easily spread.

The plan includes:

— Stepped-up testing, with a goal of increasing from 1,000 a day now to 2,500 a day by Nov. 30.

— Incentives to encourage people living in targeted areas to get tested. County health officials say offering a grocery store gift card once a month could increase demand for tests by 50-75%.

— Financial assistance for people with COVID-19 who don’t have paid sick leave or eligibility for unemployment.

— Hotel rooms for patients who cannot safely isolate themselves at home.

— Recruiting employers in agriculture, food processing, tourism, child care and other impacted industries to help educate workers on infection prevention and control techniques.

The state’s new equity metric gives local health officials a strong incentive to marshal their resources in the Latino community.

Counties cannot move to the next tier while infection rates in the least well-off neighborhoods exceed the countywide average.

If, however, Sonoma County can demonstrate faster progress in its poorest neighborhoods the state will approve an accelerated reopening, even if the countywide average exceeds the threshold of 35 new cases a day.

(Sonoma County already meets the other metric for moving out of the purple tier: a positive test rate below 8%.)

Public health officials put the cost of the plan at $4 million through December and $15 million through June 30.

The county has $4 million available from the CARES Act, the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress in the spring. The supervisors should invest that money in the new strategy, which appears to the best chance for getting out of the restrictive purple tier of the state’s reopening plan.

If the plan succeeds — and it must be noted that there are signs of a new surge in California and across the country — the board can revisit the issue in December and tap reserves or identify other funding for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The rest of the county has a job to do, too: wear masks, wash hands and maintain safe social distances. Until there’s an effective vaccine available, that’s the only path away from the purple and toward normal.

