PD Editorial: Sonoma County needs to put teeth in virus rules

Get caught making a California stop and a friendly cop might let you off with a warning. Blow through a red light or get clocked going 60 mph in a 35 zone, you’re almost certainly looking at a ticket and a steep fine.

When it comes to people flouting public health rules for the coronavirus, Sonoma County authorities have relied almost entirely on friendly warnings.

They haven’t worked. The surge we tried to avoid with a stay-at-home order in March is here. More than half of the 2,241 local cases have been detected since July 1, and the death toll has tripled from seven to 22, putting Sonoma County on the state watch list and prompting a new round of business closures.

As of Wednesday, health officials said, Sonoma County had a seven-day average of 150.9 infections per 100,000 residents — 50% higher than the state threshold for elevated transmission.

“We’re on a very dangerous trajectory right now,” Supervisor Shirlee Zane said.

Unlawful gatherings of more than a dozen people at Russian River beaches, bars and backyard barbecues have been major contributors to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The time has come to put some teeth in the rules.

But the proposal going to the Board of Supervisors on Thursday could use a sharper bite.

Fines would be set at $100 for noncommercial violations and $1,000 for commercial violations, with no additional sanctions for repeat offenders.

If you get pulled over for driving without a seat belt, the fine is $162 plus court costs. The click-it-or-ticket fine is $490 if a juvenile passenger isn’t buckled up properly.

Neighboring counties are taking a tougher stand with coronavirus violations. On Tuesday, Marin County supervisors voted to impose individual fines starting at $25 and climbing to $500 for repeat offenders. Businesses face fines up to $10,000 for gross violations and repeat offenses.

Graduated penalties already are in effect in Mendocino and Napa counties.

If Sonoma County supervisors are serious about enforcing the rules, they should impose penalties consistent with nearby counties.

The ordinances, including Sonoma County’s proposal, establish civil as opposed to criminal fines, allowing county employees to issue citations as they do for such things as building code violations.

Sonoma County’s proposal also includes a compliance hotline modeled on one started in Napa County.

Law enforcement agencies already have the authority to issue misdemeanor citations for violating public health orders. Since March, Santa Rosa police and Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies have handed out 30 warnings and 46 citations.

Clear statements from Sheriff Mark Essick, Santa Rosa police Chief Ray Navarro and other local police chiefs that the rules will be strictly enforced would buttress the county’s plans for civil enforcement of rules requiring masks in public and social distancing.

The coronavirus is one of the biggest health threats we have ever encountered. It is highly contagious, can be fatal and still is something of a mystery. Experts aren’t sure if people can contract COVID-19 more than once, like the common cold, and some scientists now believe the virus is airborne, raising new questions about transmission.

The best defenses — wearing masks in public, maintaining 6 feet of distance from other people, avoiding large groups and washing hands regularly — are reflected in local and state public health orders. We tried the honor system. It’s time to enforce the rules.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.