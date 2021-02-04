PD Editorial: Sonoma County’s ‘happy warrior’

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

There really was a time — not so long ago, and not so far away — when politics wasn’t blood sport, a time when “enemy” wasn’t a synonym for “opponent.” Al Smith and Hubert Humphrey, and probably some other politicians of this era were called happy warriors. Jim Harberson, who died last week at age 78, was Sonoma County’s happy warrior. He held local office for a quarter-century, first on the Petaluma City Council and later on the Board of Supervisors. His proudest achievement was the 1990 creation of the Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, which has protected more than 120,000 acres from development and expanded outdoor opportunities for generations to come. “There aren’t many things you can say will last forever, but that’s one of them,” he said at his retirement dinner in 1999. It would be a fitting tribute — though the self-effacing North Carolina native probably would have objected — to name one of Sonoma County’s open space acquisitions after Jim Harberson.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.