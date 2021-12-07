PD Editorial: Sonoma County’s messy redistricting process draws to a close

Reapportionment is politics at its most political — and, at times, petty.

The once-a-decade update of political boundaries to balance the population may look like the ultimate insiders’ game. The outcome shapes the political landscape, and moving blocs of voters from one district to another can make or break political careers. But the objective is supposed to be equal representation, not incumbent protection or score-settling.

Sonoma County supervisors appointed an advisory commission to recommend districts lines for the next 10 years. It was supposed to be a public process, a step removed from the personal interests of the five board members.

Instead, redistricting became a political brawl, complete with unhappy constituencies, allegations of illegal meetings, reports of supervisors shouting at one another behind closed doors, and advisory commission members — some of whom are elected officials and political insiders — demanding more sway.

A final decision on new supervisorial districts could come Tuesday. Or not.

Either way, the supervisors must quickly address any violations of California’s landmark open-meeting law. Moreover, they should waive any legal prerogative and explain clearly why they chose to discuss this sensitive political topic in private.

The Ralph M. Brown Act, the state’s open-meeting law, allows elected officials to meet behind closed doors to handle personnel matters, labor negotiations, real estate sales and litigation.

There’s no exception in the law for politicking.

The supervisors cited exposure to litigation to justify a Nov. 19 closed session on new boundaries. Supervisor Chris Coursey now says it was a “bogus” excuse to meet behind closed door. During the session, he says, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins accused him of trying to harm her politically by influencing the advisory commission to move Rohnert Park from his Santa Rosa area district to her west county district. Hopkins says there was a legitimate reason for the executive session and denies accusing Coursey of political malfeasance.

We know this: The proposed realignment of about 80,000 people — half in Rohnert Park, half in Roseland and southwest Santa Rosa — would be a seismic upheaval in county politics. It very well may be biggest shift between supervisorial districts since 1963. It is, without question, the primary source of controversy in this year’s redistricting, with loud objections from residents of west county and Rohnert Park.

While the county may have some legal exposure, that’s a flimsy excuse for holding private discussions on a purely political matter of widespread public interest. The supervisors should disclosed their lawyers’ advice on meeting in closed session to discuss reapportionment.

If there is a recording or minutes of the Nov. 19 session, the supervisors should make that public, too. It might reconcile the conflicting accounts offered by Coursey and Hopkins.

Whatever friction exists between board members, they must adopt new boundaries before a Dec. 15 deadline.

The compromise map unveiled last week addresses the main public concerns — Rohnert Park remains in a Highway 101 corridor district, and the Roseland area joins a Santa Rosa-centric district.

Santa Rosa officials complain the plan splits downtown, but it’s also split among three City Council districts. Advisory committee members object that the map deviates from their proposal, but their role is advisory. The final decision belongs to the board — and the supervisors shouldn’t act without considering public input.

There are lessons to be drawn from this messy process. An advisory commission is a laudable approach, but elected officials and insiders may bring their own agendas to the table. This panel also may have been too heavily weighted with city residents. The supervisors are the primary government in unincorporated areas.

A delayed census and COVID restrictions made a difficult task even harder, but it emphasizes one more lesson: Reapportionment is about public representation, and for the public to have confidence in the outcome, they must be actively involved at every step of the process.

