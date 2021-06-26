PD Editorial: Sonoma County’s noisy driver scores a win for privacy

The U.S. Supreme Court this week bolstered Americans’ right to privacy. Thank Arthur Lange, the motorist who was playing his car radio too loud in Sonoma County in 2016.

Lange was driving home and had just pulled into his driveway when a CHP officer turned on his patrol car’s flashing lights. The officer had been following Lange after hearing loud music coming from the car and intended to issue a citation for a noise infraction.

Lange didn’t notice or ignored the lights and pulled into his garage. The officer stopped the garage door from closing, entered and questioned Lange. He then issued a misdemeanor citation for drunken driving. Lange appealed, contending the officer had no right to enter his property without a warrant and the resulting citation was based on an unconstitutional search.

California courts disagreed. A Superior Court judge and a California appeals court both found that Lange’s citation fell under the “hot pursuit” exemption. The California Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

But the U.S. Supreme Court took up his appeal and issued a unanimous ruling in Lange’s favor, finding that the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits police entering a driveway or home without a warrant absent a true emergency. Loud music coming from a car, as annoying and rude as that is, isn’t an emergency.

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the court, noted the distinction between pursuit of a felon fleeing a major crime and someone who had been playing loud music. Officers need to factor in the nature of the crime, the nature of the flight and the surrounding facts when deciding they have the right to invade a person’s home without getting a warrant.

Kagan’s decision created no categorical rule of its own for police pursuing suspects of minor offenses. Such cases, she wrote, should be assessed on a case-by-case basis. When the whole situation evolved from a minor infraction, there’s no reason not to wait. There needs to be a serious crime, a clear attempt to evade an officer in hot pursuit or other amplifying circumstances.

This is the proper outcome. Police should not be able to trample the Fourth Amendment in pursuit of someone for a petty infraction absent circumstances that demonstrate a true emergency situation.

Had the officer in Sonoma County had adequate reason to suspect something more serious than music played at high volume was happening, he could have followed proper procedure and obtained a search warrant. He also could have just knocked on the door and asked to speak to the driver. He had no reason to think that serious other crimes were being committed, that evidence was being destroyed or that Lange might flee the scene.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ruling “strengthens protections against warrantless entries into the home.”

Those are important bedrock protections that police too often ignore. This ruling should make it clear that law enforcement officers need to do more than flash their lights at a suspect to claim a hot pursuit exemption to skip the warrant.

