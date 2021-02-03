PD Editorial: Sonoma County’s plan to protect open space gets an overdue refresh

When a government body has $67 million of public money sitting around and $25 million more coming in every year, it’s probably a good idea to have a plan for how to spend it. Sonoma County’s Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District just adopted a new strategic plan, and it’s worth checking out.

The Ag and Open Space District has been around for about 30 years. Its mission is to protect agricultural, natural resource, view shed and open space land for future generations. In other words, it works to keep some of the most beautiful spaces in the county safe from development.

Today, the district also protects waterways and wildlife habitat with careful consideration of the threats of wildfire, floods and climate change. It often partners with other groups and has secured land and easements covering 122,000 acres from the Aggio Ranch/Cotati Highlands to Zelma Ratchford.

The results speak for themselves. Every time someone walks the East Slope Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail or enjoys Taylor Mountain Regional Park, thank the Ag and Open Space District.

Yet the district’s 2006 acquisition plan had grown stale. Therefore last week, the district’s board of directors, which is really just the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors because that’s how it’s set up, adopted the long-in-the-works Vital Lands Initiative.

If only all government strategic plans were so public-friendly. At 122 pages, it might sound intimidating, but the plan bursts with pictures showcasing Sonoma County’s open spaces. It’s also incredibly accessible, written for regular readers, not policy wonks. We encourage anyone with even a passing interest in local public land stewardship to read it at sonomaopenspace.org. After all, the district’s money comes from everyone who pays sales tax in the county.

The Vital Lands Initiative is a framework for how the district will spend all those millions over the next decade. The authors relied on science, data and considerable public input to ensure that the lands and waterways it next seeks to acquire will provide genuine public benefit. The plan strikes a reasonable balance between protecting lands for agriculture, the environment and recreation.

If you are a policy wonk, though, there’s plenty of data to dig into. We applaud the district’s interim general manager, Caryl Hart, for committing to make the data on which the report is based open access. This is a time of government skepticism, and even a seemingly benign strategic document like this will have its critics. Some people will prefer that spending be prioritized in different ways. If everyone can review the numbers and the science, that transparency makes for a much more fruitful public debate.

The district receives revenue from a quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in 1990 and renewed in 2006. It is set to expire in 2031. If the district asks for another renewal, the plan should serve as a bench mark against which voters can judge the district’s performance.

County residents know all too well how closely their lives and their livelihoods are tied to the land around them. If the Ag and Open Space District delivers on the Vital Lands Initiative, those lands have a much better chance of surviving for future generations.

