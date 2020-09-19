PD Editorial: Sonoma County’s return to normal is up to residents

Six months into California’s pandemic lockdown, some Bay Area counties are getting a reprieve from restrictions as they begin to meet conditions of the state’s new reopening plan. Sonoma County, unfortunately, isn’t among them, but a sense of normalcy could return soon if more residents take basic precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of coronavirus.

Sonoma remains in the bottom of a four-tier system that determines when a county is eligible to lift certain restrictions under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan. County public health officials recently made changes in how they calculate two key benchmarks to match the state’s tracking system, but for now the county is unable to move.

The shift from the current “widespread” transmission tier to “substantial” transmission would mean restaurants could resume indoor dining under certain conditions, movie theaters and museums could reopen, and fitness centers could return to indoor activities at light capacity. Retailers also could expand their capacity.

There are hopeful signs. While the total number of cases in Sonoma has surpassed 6,800 and the death count is nearing 120, the county has recorded fewer than 50 new daily cases on most days in recent weeks. But Sonoma County must move below a state threshold for new cases per capita, and stay below the threshold for positive tests, before it can join Marin, Napa and other counties in easing restrictions.

Sonoma County’s elementary schools, meanwhile, are eligible to apply for waivers to bring students back to the classroom. This became possible because the county’s case rate fell to slightly under 200 per 100,000 residents.

Sonoma County schools Superintendent Steven D. Herrington says waivers need to be considered carefully. “Everyone needs to know that children are a protected class, and so when you look at a store operation versus a school operation, it has a higher standard protocol,” he said. “You cannot compare a school to Home Depot or Raley’s or Safeway.”

Children, of course, shouldn’t be the bellwether for establishing if the county is ready to ease back into regular activities. That onus falls on adults, who need to act responsibly and heed well-established medical advice on protecting against the virus.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drove home the importance of that advice during testimony before the U.S. Senate this week. He said a much-anticipated vaccine probably won’t protect 100% of the population — but a mask provides at least some level of protection for every individual.

“These face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have, and I will continue to appeal for all Americans to embrace these face coverings. If we did it for six, eight, 10, 12 weeks we’d bring this pandemic under control,” Redfield said.

Moving up a level in the state’s system might be as simple as more North Bay residents wearing a mask and honoring social distancing rules. The streets are busy and the unemployment rate continues to fall, welcome signs of some economic recovery.

But the county’s infection rate has remained higher longer than other parts of the region and state. Adjusting methodologies for counting cases won’t bring down that rate by much. Adjusting behavior, however, is certain to make a difference.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.