PD Editorial: Sonoma County’s self-inflicted wound

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Like Lucy yanking the football away at the last second, Sonoma County dashed the hopes of 9,000 senior citizens trying to protect themselves from a deadly disease.

These seniors, acutely aware of the threat posed to them by COVID-19, didn’t jump any lines. They weren’t confused about their eligibility. No, they kept their eyes and ears open, networked with one another and diligently tracked resources until they were allowed to make appointments on a county-sponsored website for coronavirus vaccinations.

Then the county canceled their appointments.

A ray of hope after 10½ months of fear and isolation crumbled into bitter disappointment.

The ripple effects of this latest official failure spread beyond Sonoma County’s elders to some of the youngest victims of the pandemic, the children who have been locked out of their classrooms since March, as scheduled vaccinations for educators were abruptly canceled, too.

Seniors and their loved ones are justifiably dismayed.

“My wife and I have followed the Sonoma County Health Department rules to the letter: mask wearing, social distancing and no get-togethers with family or friends for nearly a year,” Ron Schultz of Santa Rosa wrote in a letter to The Press Democrat. “It is cruel to offer us hope of getting the vaccine and then canceling it simply due to the department’s own incompetence.”

Given the thousands of people affected, it seems likely that some of them won’t find out their appointment was canceled until they arrive at the clinic.

Moreover, county officials acknowledged Monday that some people were scheduled too soon for the second of two required doses, so those appointments were canceled, too.

An immediate apology would have been a nice, if inadequate, gesture.

Finally, three days after the first cancellations were announced, Supervisor Chris Coursey acknowledged the county’s failure. “I want to say that I’m sorry to the thousands of people who were confused or disappointed,” he said. “That was not our intent.”

Until then, the Department of Public Health and the Board of Supervisors insisted on blaming “miscommunication” with a contractor and even implying that many of the people who signed up had done something wrong.

It’s true that miscommunication has been a chronic problem since the start of the pandemic, from Washington to Sacramento to Santa Rosa. Clearly, there was some here.

On Jan. 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that residents 65 and older were eligible to receive the vaccine. But local officials opted to offer vaccines to those 75 and older, because they account for almost two-thirds of local coronavirus deaths and vaccine supplies are limited.

Yet the appointment website initially accepted sign-ups by people 65 and older — matching some other counties that contract with the same company, OptumServe, to manage their clinics.

Sonoma County officials say OptumServe failed to restrict access before the website launched. OK, and in a textbook case of sloppy oversight, no one at the county made sure the site was ready to go. Making matters worse, officials complained that residents “leaked” the invitation-only website’s address “and people started using it.”

The problem wasn’t isn’t people sharing information. That was entirely predictable, given the frightening spike in coronavirus infections and deaths and the volume of calls to the county and local medical providers from people seeking any information about vaccinations.

Sonoma County is hardly alone in botching the vaccine rollout. But for their credibility — and, more important, the public’s health — county officials cannot drop the ball again.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.