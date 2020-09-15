PD Editorial: Sorry, Mr President, waiting won’t solve climate change

The doomsday scenario is here: temperatures soaring to record levels, intense fires erupting across California and the West, turning skies an eerie shade of orange skies with air so sooty it’s hazardous to breathe.

On the Gulf Coast, Hurricane Sally is expected to arrive Tuesday, the earliest Atlantic storm ever with an “S” name. Forecasters have almost exhausted their list of storm names for 2020 and are preparing to switch to the Greek alphabet with three more months of hurricane season still ahead.

Around the globe in Australia, more than 46 million acres burned in what came to be known as the Black Summer wildfires. In the Arctic, sea ice is giving way to open waters.

Climate scientists have been predicting extreme conditions for years, but President Donald Trump yet again expressed skepticism during a Monday visit to Sacramento for a briefing on wildfires that have consumed 3.3 million acres — an area the size of Connecticut — since a mid-August lightning storm.

“Something has happened to the plumbing of the world,” Gov. Gavin Newsom told the president, “and we come from a perspective, humbly, that we assert that the science is in, and the observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real. Please respect the difference of opinion out here with respect to the fundamental issue of climate change.”

After initially seeming to agree, Trump said: “It will start getting cooler, you just watch.”

When the state’s natural resources secretary demurred, Trump replied: “I don’t think science knows.”

Trump, to his credit, declared emergencies in California and several other Western states, making them eligible for federal reimbursements of 70% of their firefighting costs.

But denial is nothing new with this president, who has repeatedly assured the public the coronavirus “will go away” on its own and on Monday blamed “matchstick trees” and poor forest management for the fires plaguing California.

Trump isn’t wrong about the need for better forest management is needed, but the federal government may be the biggest culprit. As Newsom pointed out, 57% of the forestland in California is owned and managed by the federal government. The state owns about 3% — and budgets six times as much money as the federal government for vegetation management. But the state can’t force the federal government to better manage its holdings.

It will be left to a future administration — perhaps as soon as January — to acknowledge that climate change is a significant factor in the size and frequency of fires, floods and storms and that coordinated action in required on a global basis to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon from the atmosphere.

That doesn’t mean every fire now burning in California and elsewhere in the West is a product of climate change. Credit human negligence for the Southern California blaze started by fireworks at gender reveal party (who knew that was a thing?).

But climate change is responsible for protracted droughts and rising temperatures that dry out trees and brush, creating the conditions for more frequent and more ferocious fires, including in cool coastal areas like the west county and the Santa Cruz Mountains that have been seen as low risks for wildfires.

Mr. President, we can’t “just watch” for climate change to go away. That would condemn us to more fires, more floods, more storms, more record temperatures and air pollution. Avoiding that fate requires commitments from ourselves and from our leaders at the local, state, national and global level.

