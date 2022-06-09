PD Editorial: Sorting out the election returns

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Some random observations from Tuesday’s election:

Sonoma County voters either stayed home in droves or arrived late for the party.

The initial results include just 57,437 ballots — a dismal turnout of just 18.9% of registered voters. At 16%, statewide participation was even worse.

Both numbers will grow as late-arriving ballots are processed and tabulated, yet it wouldn’t be any surprise if statewide turnout falls below the record low of 25.7%, set in June 2014. Sonoma County, which has a history of outperforming the state, hit 40.9% in the June 2014 primary. It would take 67,200 more votes to match that mark this year. Deva Marie Proto, the county’s registrar of voters, said she hoped turnout would surpass the 2018 figure of 48%, but it’s likely to fall well short of that mark.

Election officials have until July 8 to count and canvass the ballots, including any that were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive no more than seven days after Election Day, so candidates in close races could have their fingers crossed for the next month.

As of Wednesday, Eddie Engram had a two-vote cushion in his bid to become Sonoma County sheriff. If his slim majority holds, he will win outright. If his total slips below 50%, there will be a runoff in November. Carl Tennenbaum is running a distant second.

The margin separating Superior Court judge candidates Oscar Pardo and Joe Passalacqua is only a little larger. Passalacqua is ahead by 760 votes in a winner-take-all contest.

Marc Levine will be sweating out the count, too. Levine, D-San Rafael, gave up his North Bay Assembly seat to challenge state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. Levine is one of three candidates separated by about 40,000 votes out of 3.2 million counted so far for the second spot on the November ballot. Lara, also a Democrat, leads by a large margin.

We didn’t hear much from readers about the statewide offices on Tuesday’s ballot, so it seemed as if local voters were closely focused on nonpartisan local offices, especially the hotly contested races for sheriff and county school superintendent. But the initial election returns tell a different story, with more votes cast for statewide partisan offices such as governor, senator and even Board of Equalization, which has been stripped of most of its authority.

So far, almost 5,000 local voters didn’t pick any candidate for sheriff, and more than 8,000 skipped over county superintendent of schools. More people voted for Sonoma County sheriff than state superintendent of public instruction, but there were fewer blank ballots in the other statewide races. Primary voters, it appears, are looking for a “D” or an “R” after candidate’s name.

Bolstering that theory, Tuesday was another bad day for candidates running outside the traditional two-party structure.

For state offices, the top two finishers advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation. The system, enacted by voters in 2010, was seen as an opportunity for independent candidates — or, in California election lingo, No Party Preference — to compete for office. Yet again, however, no NPP candidate came close.

Some political analysts suggested that Sacramento District Attorney Ann Marie Schubert could break through in her bid to become state attorney general. But Schubert, a tough-on-crime prosecutor who left the GOP, is running a distant fourth behind incumbent Democrat Rob Bonta and two Republicans, Nathan Hochman and Eric Early.

The November election is 152 days off, but who’s counting?

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.