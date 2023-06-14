PD Editorial: Sorting out the state budget

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

State lawmakers must pass a budget for the coming fiscal year by Thursday or they will stop getting paid. So says the state constitution.

Californians should brace themselves for cuts to some popular programs. Democratic leaders in the Assembly and Senate released their budget plan Sunday night. It’s more than 1,000 pages long, and there’s not much time for public debate or even fully digesting everything in it.

As a practical matter, that doesn’t really matter. Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers and can push the budget through so their paychecks keep coming.

Lawmakers often come down to the budget wire. California’s budget is a complex spending plan that tries to meet many competing government, social and political demands. This year, that was especially tough because state revenue is forecast to be $31.5 billion short.

Short of what, though? Total spending in the proposed budget is basically flat year-over-year. The context and vagaries of government taxing and spending influence the word choice.

Costs have gone up in a year. Lawmakers also approved large spending increases over the past couple of years when the state was flush and surpluses plentiful. If they’d been more prudent, the shortfall might not have been as dire.

Fundamentals outside state control matter, too. Things cost more than they did last year. Inflation hits state government as much as everyone else. And in a tight labor market, public employees can demand higher pay.

Meanwhile, revenue has not kept up. The state relies heavily on income taxes from its wealthiest residents, and their income decreased with stock market declines. Many businesses also will pay less because they took a hit from inflation and an economy teetering on recession. Finally, windfall federal pandemic recovery and support funds that bolstered state coffers have ended.

The good news is that next year’s tighter budget avoids ongoing cuts to core services like the universal school meals program. It even manages to expand in a few areas, like more funding for homelessness and housing assistance. But many programs with passionate constituencies will get less money.

Lawmakers will claw back most of $500 million allocated for a student career training program to cover other expenses. Public transit agencies statewide will receive a lot of money, but more than $1 billion less than they had sought. State efforts to fight climate change will lose billions of dollars, including hundreds of millions meant to bolster the coast against rising sea levels. And so on.

All of it is contingent on lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom reaching a budget deal by the end of the month. The governor wants steeper cuts in some places and smaller ones in others. But Newsom is a Democrat, so his priorities are not wildly divergent from the ones that Democratic lawmakers will advance. Expect a compromise.

These are lean times in the Capitol, at least as lean as times can ever get when you’re talking about spending $312 billion. The state budget ebbs and flows, shaped by the global economy, inflation rates, stock markets and individual decisions made by millions of Californians every day. Next year may hurt a bit, but the state will rebound, as it always does.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.