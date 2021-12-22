PD Editorial: Space telescope will give humanity a new perspective

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

NASA has a special holiday present for the world. The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to launch on Christmas Eve, and it will provide an unprecedented perspective on humanity’s place within the universe.

Webb will become the largest and most expensive scientific tool ever flown beyond the Earth’s protective embrace. And what a journey it will be.

Satellites typically orbit the Earth a few hundred miles up. Not Webb. It will head for a gravitationally stable point nearly 1 million miles out. That’s about four times as far away as the moon. The journey will take a month.

Nervous scientists and engineers will only be able to watch as Webb’s many components deploy in space. Especially critical is a silver heat shield that will keep Webb’s scientific components at a chilly 380 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

Once everything is in place, there will be six months of testing and calibration before Webb gets to work full-time on the science, looking between the stars for the darkest corners of the distant universe.

Relativity theory explains that looking far away is the same as looking back in time. The universe is expanding, and the earliest times after the Big Bang, more than 13 billion years ago, are there if we can just see far enough.

Radiant vistas await. Webb is sometimes portrayed as a successor to the phenomenally successful Hubble Space Telescope, but its mission will be different. Hubble produces stunning images mostly by looking at visible light, the same light that humans can see. It will keep running as long as its components hold up.

Instead of visible light, Webb will focus on infrared light. That will allow it to see further than Hubble and through obscuring dust clouds, revealing previously hidden stars and galaxies.

Perhaps most exciting, Webb should be able to discern the composition of the atmosphere around some planets orbiting other stars. That could reveal telltale signs of life on other worlds, especially if it is industrial and has put as much carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere as we have.

Friday’s scheduled launch has been more than two decades in the making. It is a triumph not just of science and engineering but also of international collaboration. NASA worked with Canadian and European space agencies on Webb.

There were local partnerships, too. Three dozen California companies contributed to the Webb design, engineering and production, including Viavi Systems based in Santa Rosa.

With all the strife and angst of the past few years, humanity could use a little perspective and celebration. Partisan politics and a pandemic too often separate us. Webb, like Hubble, will reveal majestic structures that span incomprehensible distances. The sublime beauty of the universe will inspire awe.

Webb will remind us that we are riding on a fragile, rocky planet in a vast, dark expanse. But when we work together, we can accomplish wonderful things like sending a telescope a million miles to see the birth of the first stars.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.