PD Editorial: Spare CSU students a huge tuition increase

The California State University system appears to be headed for a huge tuition hike. Trustees on Tuesday spoke favorably of a 6% annual increase over the next five years. That will price higher education out of reach for some, and it will drive others deeper into debt. Trustees should reconsider before they vote in September.

Under the proposal, tuition for a full-time undergraduate would reach $7,682 a year by the 2028-29 academic year. That would generate $280 million in the first five years.

Not every student would pay that, though. One-third of the new money would be dedicated to financial aid for low-income students. That’s nice for them, but not so nice for other students who have to subsidize their classmates.

The system, under its current spending plan, faces a $1.5 billion funding gap. That’s a significant shortfall, but tuition increases should be the last resort to close it. Reducing spending, reallocating funds between programs and using reserve funds all are possible ways to fill at least some of the hole. The Legislature and governor, despite facing state budget shortfalls this year, upheld a multiyear funding promise that provides a 5% annual funding increase to CSU for five years. That doesn’t make up for decades of underfunding, but it’s something.

Just a couple of weeks ago, CSU’s interim chancellor sympathized with students after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. That’s an ironic take when pushing for tuition increases that will force students to take on even more debt in the future.

“We recognize the financial relief a different decision would have yielded and affirm our long-standing commitment to providing an accessible, affordable, high-quality education,” the interim chancellor said. Jacking up tuition by about a third (damn those compounding percentages) sounds neither accessible nor affordable. If CSU were genuinely concerned about student debt, it would do everything possible to keep costs down.

CSU’s 23 campuses might make a better case for the value of their services if more students graduated on time (within six years). Graduation rates have ticked up slightly over the past few years, but they remain troublingly low, especially for students of color. If CSU is going to charge more, it must do better for students. Perhaps higher tuition will serve as an incentive to graduate more quickly. More likely it will prove a weight that drags some students into dropping out without a degree. As it is, CSU enrollment has rebounded from pandemic declines.

Sonoma State University lags the rest of the CSU system when it comes to students finishing their degrees. Only 60% of SSU students who enrolled in 2016 had graduated by 2022, the most recent year for which CSU data is available. That was a couple points behind the systemwide rate.

On Wednesday, a day after the tuition discussion, CSU announced the appointment of a new chancellor, Mildred García. She’ll have her work cut out for her. CSU schools have been racked with controversy lately, including a sacked former chancellor, SSU’s president resigning over a scandal involving her husband and sports scandals at San Jose State and San Diego State. Pile on students upset with tuition increases, low graduation rates and flagging enrollment, and it will be rough going. Trustees could make things easier by forgoing the large tuition increase.

