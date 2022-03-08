PD Editorial: Standing alongside Ukraine

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Americans have shown their support for besieged Ukrainians in a variety of ways. In Santa Rosa and other Bay Area cities, hundreds of people turned out for weekend demonstrations condemning Russia’s unprovoked invasion of a sovereign democratic country. Buildings and monuments have been lit up in the colors of Ukraine’s flag. A Sebastopol couple paid for a vacation rental in Kyiv, not because they plan to visit but to put money in the pockets of a Ukrainian family. Some U.S. military veterans say they will volunteer to fight in an “international legion” announced by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Santa Rosa has a long-standing sister city relationship with Cherkasy, a river city of about 270,000 people in central Ukraine. A week ago, the Santa Rosa City Council issued a special proclamation condemning the Russian invasion and affirming support for the “sovereignty, independence of territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

It was a small gesture that may have gone unnoticed if it weren’t for a single no vote cast by Councilwoman Victoria Fleming. She questioned the necessity of approving an exception to the state’s open meeting act to place the matter on the agenda after the deadline, rather than waiting until this week’s meeting. The exception passed on a 6-1 vote; there was no vote on the proclamation. Fleming’s respect for transparency is admirable, but couldn’t she have abstained or put her objection in the record without denying a unanimous tally on the only recorded vote?

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.